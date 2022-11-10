'Why Not Mizzou?': Missouri 'Building Something Really Special' Says Tigers Coach Blake Baker

Blake Baker discussed his contract extension and the belief he has in what the Tigers are building.

Following their 21-17 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats, the Missouri Tigers fell to 4-5 and saw their chances of earning bowl eligibility decrease ever so slightly.

While the Tigers' season has not been an overwhelming success, with inconsistent performances and close losses holding them back, there is still reason to be positive about the direction Missouri is heading in as a program.

Namely, the defense. As the Tigers' defense continues to shut opposing offenses down, which led to a three-year extension for defensive coordinator Blake Baker, confidence grows that they're getting closer to taking the next step as a program.

"I love this town, I love this community and I've been so impressed with the fanbase," Baker said. "We're building something really special here. When you look at the ways that we've lost and the points that we've lost by, we're right there."

"I do believe in what we're doing here, I believe in coach Drink's vision, I believe in the players that we currently have and I believe in the ability to recruit here. To me, there's no reason 'why not Mizzou?' and I think we're that close to proving the country Mizzou is as good any other place."

Through six conference games the Tigers have only allowed 18 points per game, however, they sport a 2-4 record in SEC play. No, 2-4 isn't a good record to have in conference, but those four losses have all been one-possession games that were lost by a combined 18 points.

This season was not the one that the Tigers had hoped it would be, but the foundation is there to build around, at least defensively. If they can take their success on defense this season and carry it through the end and into the offseason, then they could have something special brewing.

