Tigers Offense 'Just Has to Score More Touchdowns' Says QB Brady Cook

Brady Cook explained how the Tigers improved on offense against South Carolina and where they need to improve.

The Missouri Tigers might just be turning a corner on offense following a 23-10 blowout win over the then No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks.

For an offense that had struggled to put drives together consistently, against the Gamecocks they looked almost completely unstoppable, racking up 367 yards of total offense in the win.

Quarterback Brady Cook was happy with the progress the Tigers' offense showed, and noted the areas they did well in against the Gamecocks.

"We did pretty good on third down and made the big plays when we needed to, to get the ball into scoring position," Cook said.

However, while they definitely improved offensively against South Carolina, there are still obvious areas to improve on if they want to win their third straight game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

"Obviously, the red zone was still not very good, so we have to improve in the red zone" Cook said. "We just gotta score more touchdowns."

Prior to their game against the Gamecocks the Tigers' offense was only averaging 17.5 points per game in SEC play, and only scoring 5.5 more points than their average was good enough against South Carolina but might not do the job the rest of the way.

The talent is there, with Cook at quarterback and the receiver duo of Dominic Lovett and Luther Burden III as well as a stable of talented running backs. If they can continue to click on all cylinders then they may have something cooking to finish the season.

