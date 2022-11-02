Eliah Drinkwitz Anticipates Kentucky to Play 'Their Best Game of the Year' Against Tigers

After starting 0-3 in SEC play with all three losses coming by a combined 11 points, the Missouri Tigers have won two straight to get back to 4-4 and look ready to rattle off some more wins.

However, as good as they have looked their last two games, they have a tough test coming up this Saturday as they prepare for a Kentucky Wildcats team fresh off a big loss to Tennessee.

The Wildcats, who were blown out 44-6 at the hands of Tennessee, will be looking to bounce back. As a result, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz is expecting a good game from Kentucky.

"We know that they're going to come in here and my anticipation is they're going play their best game of the year," Drinkwitz said. "They're going to want to atone for last week."

"I know they're all going to sit there and think that this is a game that they can come when and so it's going to be important for us to play our best game."

The lone common opponent between the two teams so far this season is the South Carolina Gamecocks, who beat Kentucky but were dominated at home against Missouri.

Of course, a common opponent does not automatically mean the Tigers will cruise to an easy win in this one, especially against what is likely an angry Kentucky team. If they aren't careful then the Tigers could very well see themselves on the receiving end of their fourth conference loss.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here