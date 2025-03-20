Mizzou CB Toriano Pride Jr. Provides Progress Update on Tiger Defense
With spring practices wrapped up for the Missouri Tigers, cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. was available to speak to the media. With that opportunity, he provided updates on where the Tiger defense stands after their spring stretch of practice.
Part of that process is learning the playbook, scheme and getting on-field experience, but with a bunch of new players at a multitude of different positions, creating chemistry and gelling together might be the most important part of the spring.
"It's everybody getting to know each other, more team bonding going on outside the field so we could get the brotherhood right,” Pride said. “But it's really not too much different. It's just different faces, but we're all here for the same reason, basically.”
In general, there's a positive sentiment surrounding the progression of the defensive unit. There are clear hurdles to get over that are there and still need to be worked on, like the integration of new players into the scheme, but Pride feels good about where things stand.
“It's a lot of room for improvement for each and every one of us, but I feel like everybody did pretty good,” Pride said. “I feel like I did pretty good. Think I could've did better in a few things, but, overall, I think I've had a pretty decent spring.”
Even if the personnel is different, the mindset of the team is the same as it's always been. Everyone on Missouri's roster wants to win, including the new players and especially the coaches. The end goal is also the same for the Tigers, with a trip to the College Football Playoffs in the back of their minds.
“I don't think nobody's coming in without the mentality of winning,” Pride said. “Honestly, nobody's coming here to win four games, because everybody's trying to make it to the next level, make it to the playoffs.”
There are plenty of new names in the cornerback room specifically that are showing signs of progress. Pride's noticed the progress in a few of those players, including a freshman, a returner and a transfer.
Washington State transfer Stephen Hall is one of those newcomers, who Pride has helped in his short time in Columbia. From the scheme to specific coverages, those two are starting to create a connection and build chemistry.
“When he first got here, I was helping him a little bit with before spring started with the defense, some of the man coverages we're gonna go through, but he's a good guy,” Pride said.
Another one of those is freshman Mark Manfred III, a three-star cornerback from Marietta, Georgia. His inexperience is showing in spring camp and he may not earn any playing time by the time his freshman year arrives, but progress has been made.
“Mark, he just got here probably two months ago,” Pride said. “You could tell he's fresh out of high school, but you could tell he's slowly getting it a little bit.”
The last of the bunch is redshirt freshman Cameron Keys, who has a year of experience under his belt. He didn't see the field barely at all last season, playing only six snaps all year.
Keys has an uphill battle this year to see the field, but if he is patient and stays on the course he's on right now, it's not impossible. In a similar fashion to what happened to freshman Nicholas Rodrigues and Trajen Greco last season when injuries popped up with certain veterans, Keys could get an opportunity.
“We got Cam Keys. He's developed a lot since last year,” Pride said. “He's, he's doing a lot better. His mental's there. He knows the plays a lot better.”
It sounds like the defense is making strides so far, even with plenty of new players. There may be a learning curve for those players, but early progress has been made, according to one of the leaders of the defense.