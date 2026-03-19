Mizzou Commit Chris Harris Jr. on Why he Chose Mizzou, his Future Teammates and Local Ties

It's been over 15 months since Luther Burden III played a game for the Missouri Tigers, but his time with the program is still helping his alma mater gain commitments from receivers aspiring to follow his footsteps.

Meet Chris Harris Jr., a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2027 that committed to Missouri on Tuesday . The Lee's Summit West product racked up 15 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards in his junior season, drawing offers from eight Power Four schools including Missouri, Alabama and Tennessee.

The athletic playmaker sees a future for himself donning black and gold based off evidence from how they've used players similar to him in recent seasons, specifically with Burden.

"I like the energy and how they use similar guys like me, so Luther Burden-type slot receivers," Harris told MissouriOnSI. "I just like the scheme of things."

Harris can make plays in a wide variety of methods, but the quick-twitch athlete excels the most with the ball in his hands. Harris and the rest of the world got to see how Burden made plays with the ball in his hands at Missouri, making defenders miss or plowing through them to gain extra yards after the catch.

Since Burden's departure from the program, standout receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. took over — and excelled in — the slot role in 2025. Ole Miss transfer Cayden Lee seems like he could play the role in 2026, as Harris said Lee's utilization stuck out to him when watching Saturday's practice. Harris could also be an eventual successor in that role.

"I could really just play everywhere, anywhere they need me to, just to try and get me the ball," Harris said. "I like how they move around. Cayden Lee, I like how they moved him around a lot, getting him screen passes, up the seam, deep balls."

Lee and Burden's play certainly played a role in Harris' decision to join the Tigers, but it was far from a two-man effort — the overall environment of spring practice stuck out to him, proving a testament of the culture Drinkwitz has established.

"Everybody was like happy to be there," Harris said. "It didn't look like nobody was being selfish or nothing. They was all moving around quickly and getting from point A to point B fast... It seemed real energetic being out there, especially with Coach Drinkwitz. Drinkwitz brought a lot of energy, coaches brought energy, and everybody was bringing energy. So it's something I want to be a part of."

Luckily for Harris, being part of Missouri's program allows him to stay close to home.

"I can see my family whenever I want to and keep in touch with them," Harris said. "They can come up and watch my own game."

When Harris was watching Lee operate at spring practice, he was likely catching passes from Austin Simmons, Matt Zollers or one of Missouri's other currently-rostered quarterbacks. While Harris could have some overlap with those signal-callers, there's a quarterback not yet on Missouri's roster he "wants to connect deeper with."

Three-star Omaha product Braylen Warren is currently the Tigers' lone quarterback commit in the 2027 class. Harris has already watched Warren's tape, and listed his early impressions.

"His ability to extend plays," Harris said. "He will make the right decision off rip, and then if something goes bad, he can scramble and throw deep down the field."

Joining Harris and Warren in the 2027 class is four-star tight end Jack Brown, three-star offensive linemen Lual Aleu and three-star safety Jabarri Lofton. Missouri is also hot on the trail for four-star wideout Lawrence Britt and four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook. Missouri currently has the No. 18-ranked 2027 class in the nation, but its picking up plenty of steam in recent weeks.

"It's stacking up good," Harris said. "I'd like to see where this goes, try to rebuild and do it to a national championship team."

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