Best NFL Week 18 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Luther Burden III, RB in Ravens-Steelers)
The final week of the NFL's regular season is a upon us, and it's a little bittersweet for fans and bettors.
On one hand, the playoffs are coming and there will be a ton of great matchups to bet on, but on the other hand, there won't be nearly as many games.
With 14 games set to take place on Sunday, the SI Betting team is ready to take full advantage, especially when it comes to the anytime touchdown scorer market.
Each week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on a plus-money prop.
On Sunday, we're eyeing two players, including a rookie wide receiver that has really come on in the final weeks and is sitting at +130 to find the end zone. Plus, there is a running back that could be worth a look on Sunday night with the AFC North on the line between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Let's take a look at the breakdowns -- and the latest odds -- for each of these touchdown props in Week 18.
Best NFL Week 18 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+175) – Peter Dewey
- Luther Burden III Anytime TD (+130) – Iain MacMillan
Luther Burden III Anytime TD (+130) – Iain MacMillan
Luther Burden III has been on fire for the Chicago Bears as of late.
Over his last two games, he has combined for 14 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown.
Now, with Rome Odunze likely out again and the Bears fighting for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, he's likely to be the primary target against a banged-up Detroit Lions' secondary that has been horrific this season.
The Lions have allowed the second most receiving touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. That should set Burden up to have another big game and I love his odds at +130 to find the end zone.
Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+175) – Peter Dewey
The Pittsburgh Steelers are short-handed on Sunday Night Football, as star receiver DK Metcalf is suspended for this game.
So, Aaron Rodgers and company will need to look elsewhere on offense, and I think they'll lean on the running game.
Baltimore has allowed 4.2 yards per carry this season and 16 rushing touchdowns, which sets up well for Jaylen Warren (+175 to score) to find the end zone. The Steelers back is the clear lead rusher in this ground game, carrying the ball at least 10 times in 14 of his 15 appearances in 2025. Warren has also found the end zone in four of his last six games.
Earlier this season against Baltimore, Warren had just 13 yards on eight carries, but he made an impact through the air, catching three passes for 49 yards and a score. With Metcalf out, the Steelers will likely rely on Warren and Kenneth Gainwell to contribute in the passing game.
Warren is worth a look at this price with Pittsburgh desperate for playmakers on offense.
