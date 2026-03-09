Mizzou Commit Jabarri Lofton Talks Coaching Staff, Recent Visit and More

The Missouri Tigers added the commitment of three-star 2027 safety Jabarri Lofton on Saturday, March 7, making for two commitments in the class. Lofton was also in Columbia during the time he committed, getting to spend time with current players, prospective recruits and the coaching staff.

His commitment to MU was an important milestone for him. His decision to land with the Tigers mainly came down to the coaching staff and the relationships they built with him, along with their coaching styles.



"It means a lot for me to come play down there at Mizzou," Lofton told Missouri On Si. "I really like the coaching staff. Coach (Jacob) Yoro, Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz, Coach (Corey) Batoon, everybody, they're family. This is like a brotherhood and that's what I like in a program."

The intensity of the coaches and how they approach player development and improvement was something that stood out to Lofton. He believes he'll be able to gain a lot by playing under Drinkwitz and the other defensive coaches.



"They definitely get on their players when they make mistakes, but they just don't bash them to the ground," Lofton said. "They try and uplift them so they can be better. They just don't lash out on their players, they try and get them understanding first and get them better."

Lofton had the opportunity to check in on a spring practice during his time in Columbia. The work ethic of the players and coaches caught his attention while he watched.



"I love the way they practice," Lofton said. "No walking around the field, it's very intense. Everybody competes and they work hard."

The No. 710 composite-ranked player in the country was joined by plenty of other recruits, along with some current Missouri players. Lofton is familiar with redshirt freshman safety CJ Bass, who also attended East St. Louis.



Lofton's teammate, four-star cornerback Raheem Floyd, also joined Lofton and others on the visit. Three-star quarterback commit Braylen Warren was there as well.



"There were a few other people that I knew down there," Lofton said. "CJ Bass, (Raheem) Floyd, Braylen (Warren), another commit. Just hanging around with them. It was like a really good time."

Bass joined the Tigers as a member of the 2025 recruiting class. There will be a sense of comfort for Lofton knowing he has a player he's familiar with in Columbia when he arrives in 2027.



"It feels great," Lofton said. "I already have communication and a little bond with him. So going into my freshman year when I get down there, it's going to be like second nature."

It feels like other recruiting decisions are on the horizon for the Tigers and a few of them could be his teammates. Floyd is a player the Tigers are very high on and the connection between Lofton and him could prove to be beneficial in that aspect. There are other names to look out for as well, including running back Jeremiah Stonewall, linebackers Blake Betton and Marshaun ivy, edge Antwan Jackson and offensive tackle Jameer Henry.

