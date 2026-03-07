Mizzou Lands Commitment of 3-Star 2027 Safety Jabarri Lofton

The crop of Missouri-native and neighboring talent and in the 2027 football recruiting class is extremely high and the Missouri Tigers are adding three-star safety and East St. Louis native Jabarri Lofton to show for that talent.



Lofton announced his commitment on Saturday afternoon while on campus in Columbia for a Junior Day event.



Lofton will head to Columbia for an official summer visit from June 5 to June 7.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 Safety Jabarri Lofton has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 200 S chose the Tigers over Illinois, Kentucky, and Florida State



“Locked in. 100% committed to the University of Missouri. #Miz🐯”⁰https://t.co/hVu2RXAWIJ pic.twitter.com/MV2tbsiTic — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 7, 2026

Lofton is the No. 707 player in the country, according to 247 composite player rankings. He's also the No. 70 safety in the country and No. 26 in the state of Illinois.



The recent Missouri commit had major interest from Kansas State and Illinois, along with Purdue, Florida State and Kentucky. It's unclear whether he's still slated to take visits to Kansas State, Illinois and Purdue.



Lofton is listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, according to 247Sports. He led East St. Louis in tackles in 2025 with 66 in total, also adding three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Lofton's production is part of what makes him an intriguing prospect, along with his size and athleticism.

This 2027 class is shaping up to be a good one for the Missouri Tigers, starting with three-star quarterback Braylen Warren and now, Lofton. Lofton will likely look to bring some of his East St. Louis teammates along with him, including four-star cornerback Raheem Floyd and four-star running back Myson Cook-Johnson. Those two are primary targets for the Tigers, along with four-star tight end Jack Brown from St. Charles, Missouri, and four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt from Memphis.

According to Warren, who spoke with Missouri On SI earlier in the week, he's actively recruiting Cook-Johnson, Brown and Britt to Columbia to join a potential high-powered offense with him.

Starting at the end of May, the Tigers are expected to host a slew of recruits on official visits, starting with composite four-star linebacker Marshaun Ivy from St. Louis. Other notable names expected to go on these official visits are four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr., four-star defensive tackle David Folorunsho, four-star saftey Kaleb Elkins and three-star defensive tackle Nehemiah Ombati.



All signs are pointing to the Tigers landing a loaded 2027 recruiting class, based on some early visitors.

2027 Football Commitments

QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/04/25) S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 03/07/26)

Read more Missouri Tigers News: