Mizzou Commit Braylen Warren Earns Invite to Elite 11 Finals: The Buzz

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.
Westside quarterback Braylen Warren stands with Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinwkitz. | via @Steve_Warren96 on Twitter/X

After shining at the Elite 11 regional camp in Indianapolis on Saturday, Missouri quarterback commit Braylen Warren earned an invite to the Elite 11 Finals in June in Los Angeles. He won the accuracy challenge at the regional camp.

The Elite 11 finals feature 20 of the best rising senior quarterbacks in the country. The finals include coaching, competition and on-field drills. In 2024, Missouri quarterback Matt Zollers participated in the finals.

An Omaha, Nebraska, native, Warren is the first and only commit in Missouri's 2027 class, announcing his commitment in December of 2025. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound passer is rated as the 32nd best quarterback in the class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

In Warren's junior season, he completed125 of his 202 pass attempts for 1,847 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Buzz: March 1

  • Due to forecasted temperatures, all games for the Mizzou Invitational for softball scheduled for Sunday have been cancelled.
  • After Saturday's action, Missouri's men's basketball sits at No. 4 in the SEC standings, putting it in good position to earn a double bye in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers hold wins over the two teams they're tied with, along with the two teams tied for spot No. 5.

Saturday's Mizzou Results

Softball: won 10-2 vs. Drake in five innings, lost 2-8 to Miami (Ohio) - RECAP

Baseball: Won 5-3 vs. North Dakota State in Game 2, Won 7-5 in Game 3

Men's basketball: won 88-64 at Mississippi State - RECAP

Track and Field: SEC Indoor Championship - Senior Drew Rogers won the mile rune at 4:02.42

Sunday's Mizzou Schedule

Gymnastics: vs. No. 8 Arkansas at 1 p.m. at the Hearnes Center on the SEC Network + - Watch, Live Stats

Women's basketball: vs. Oklahoma at 3 p.m. at Mizzou Arena on the SEC Network + - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Tennis; vs. Texas A&M at 11:30 a.m. - Watch, Live Stats
vs. Lindenwood at 4 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats

Men's golf: Day 1 of the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton, South Carolina - Live Stats

Swim and Dive: Day 2 of the Mizzou Qualifer at the Mizzou Aquatic Center

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"We have a quarterback"
John Kadlec on Brad Smith’s debut

