Mizzou Commits Post Dominant Playoff Performances
The early signing period for football is less than a month away, and the Tigers' staff looks to have assembled a very strong 2026 recruiting class up to this point. Missouri holds 21 commitments currently, 11 of which have come in just the last two months.
Eli Drinkwitz and Tigers' staff got a bit of a late jump on the 2026 cycle, but have recovered in remarkable fashion. Now holding the No. 28 ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports, Missouri has assembled a collection of very talented prospects.
Many of the Tigers' commits were in action this past week as high school playoff football is in full swing. Take a look at which future Tigers put together the most dominant performances for their teams.
3-Star QB Gavin Sidwar - La Salle College High School (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania)
La Salle (10-1) 31, Imhotep Charter (8-5) 16
As he has been for most of the season, Gavin Sidwar was excellent this past in yet another La Salle win. He helped his team takedown Imhotep Charter High School in the opening round of the 6A Pennsylvania state playoffs, 31-16, finishing the game 20-of-30 for 272 yards and three scores.
He's consistently been one of the top performers in Missouri's 2026 recruiting class this fall, and through eleven games, has thrown for over 3,000 yards with 32 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
Sidwar and La Salle will face off against Easton Area High School on November 21 for a chance to advance to the state semifinals.
3-Star WR Jabari Brady - Monarch High School (Pompano Beach, Florida)
Monarch (7-4) 39, Doral Academy (5-5) 0
Future Tigers' wideout Jabari Brady was absolutely sensational this past week in a 39-0 shutout win over Doral Academy. He hauled in eight receptions for a whopping 209 yards and three touchdowns, one of his best performances of the season.
Brady is an impressive wide receiver prospect with the ability to attack an opposing defenses from multiple different ways. He stands 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. and looks to be a player that could make an early impact once he arrives on campus.
The 3-Star wideout and Monarch take on West Broward High School on November 21 for a chance to advance to the third round of the state playoffs.
3-Star TE Isaac Jensen - Millard South High School (Omaha, Nebraska)
Millard South (11-1) 62, Omaha Westside (10-2) 21
Isaac Jensen played a small but mighty role in Millard South's dominant win over Omaha Westside High School this past week. In the 62-21 victory, the future Tigers' target hauled in three receptions for an incredible 115 yards and a touchdown, an average of nearly 40 yards per catch.
Through 11 games this season, Jensen has compiled 33 receptions for 652 yards with 13 touchdowns. He and the Millard South Patriots are set to play Papillion-LaVista South, a team they defeated 58-3 on October 3, for the state championship game on November 21.