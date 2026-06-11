Mizzou Football's Most Important Players, No. 20: Kensley Louidor-Faustin

Missouri's secondary underwent a complete transformation over the last offseason cycle, losing five players from the 2025 season that played 490 or more snaps to the transfer portal, the 2026 NFL Draft or graduation.

One of those players was three-year starter Daylan Carnell, who had held down the STAR position at Missouri since the 2023 season. Carnell was a key veteran leader on Missouri's elite defense last season, logging 41 tackles, four passes defended and one interception while posting a 73.1 coverage grade and a 65.7 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus.

He signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2026 NFL Draft, officially leaving a void at his long-term position with on Missouri's defense.

The STAR position isn't exactly easy to fill. As a hybrid between linebacker and slot corner, whoever plays the position needs to be physical enough to help contain the run while simultaneously being quick enough to cover receivers and tight ends in the pass game. Essentially, the position is tasked with doing almost everything — even occasionally rushing the passer.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Corey Batoon seem to have chosen Kensley Louidor-Faustin to fill Carnell's shoes in the role, as the Auburn transfer will be the first person besides Carnell in over three seasons to start at the role. He's the most suitable candidate for the STAR spot given his prior experience.

Last season at Auburn, the defensive back played 188 snaps at slot corner, 19 snaps at free safety and 44 snaps in the box. He also logged 20 tackles, two passes defended and one interception while allowing 16 receptions for 149 yards on 25 targets. Now at Missouri, Louidor-Faustin is one of few members in the secondary to have played triple-digit snaps in the 2025 season, making him one of the projected veteran leaders of the group.

Redshirt freshmen CJ Bass III and JaDon Blair are intriguing prospects as potential box safeties or STAR replacements for Carnell, but neither have the prior experience Louidor-Faustin does. This makes Louidor-Faustin's readiness imperative to Missouri's defensive success as a whole, as Carnell has acted as a backbone for the unit in recent seasons.

Time will tell if the rising junior is ready to take on a full-time starting job on a potentially-elite defense like Missouri's.

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