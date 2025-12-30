Mizzou DT Chris McClellan Receives NFL Scouting Combine Invitation

Per his social media, Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan has received an invitation to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, starting on Feb. 23, 2026, and ending on March 2.



McClellan was an impactful two-year member of the Missouri defensive line, recording 87 tackles and 8.5 sacks in the process. He spent the first two years of his career with the Florida Gators and was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. McClellan transferred to Missouri following the 2023 season.



This past season for the Tigers, McClellan posted 48 total tackles and a career-high of six sacks, along with two pass deflections. In his junior season with the Tigers, he racked up 39 total tackles, two deflections and 2.5 sacks, along with a forced fumble.

Because of his efforts this season, McClellan was named a member of the second team All-SEC, joining linebacker Josiah Trotter. He will also play at the Senior Bowl to do drills and play in front of NFL scouts.



The former Florida Gator played alongside Kristian Williams as a junior, learning and growing behind a former captain who spent a brief bit of time with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. Once Williams left, McClellan became not only the best player in the position group but the leader, as well.



McClellan was a member of a Missouri defensive line this season that was one of the best in the country, playing in the middle of defensive ends Damon Wilson II and Zion Young. Both Young and Wilson also have NFL hopes, with Young being out of college eligibility and Wilson mulling a decision. The trio led the team in sacks, recording 21.5 between the three of them.



The potential loss of all three of those players would be detrimental to the defense. Young and McClellan are obviously certain, but Wilson would make matters worse. In the wake of losing McClellan, it's expected that juniors Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall would be the next two up, alongside some talented freshmen in Justin Bodford and Elias Williams. It's also expected that the Tigers will dip into the transfer portal to bulk up the position group.

McClellan is currently projected as a sixth-round pick in this year's NFL draft, per Mock Draft Database.



The 2026 NFL Draft will be held starting on April 23, 2026, and go through April 25. The draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: