Mizzou's Duo of Freshmen Running Backs Earning Roles in Fall Camp
The Missouri football roster has two freshmen running backs who could be impactful as soon as this season — Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood. The two athletes have made names for themselves at fall camp, and coaches and players alike can agree that Davis and Haygood are exciting additions to the team.
Drinkwitz has been impressed by both Davis and Haygood. Of the two, Davis has a good chance of receiving some carries this season.
"Marquise Davis — excellent runner. A guy who is going to have an impact as a true freshman," Drinkwitz said at a press conference in the spring. "Feel like he’s going to be able to provide us with some added depth and explosiveness at the running back position."
Davis joins the Tigers with an impressive high school resume. At Cleveland Heights High School, he was a four-star athlete who played on both sides of the field. He played safety/hybrid linebacker, and he excelled at running back, offering a dynamic play style with physicality and speed.
Teammates like cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. have witnessed his ability to evade tackles firsthand.
"Really, all of our running backs are hard to bring down," cornerback Pride said. "Especially the freshman, Marquise (Davis). I got to give him his props. He's not going down on one person."
Haygood is less likely to get in the rotation this season despite being a fellow four-star. He still has his strengths, including his blazing speed. In high school, he was a member of the track team, clocking a time of 11.13 seconds in the 100-meter dash as a junior and a personal best of 22.35 in the 200 as a sophomore.
In front of the two freshmen is Ahmad Hardy, who has plenty skills he can teach. Hardy is certain to be Missouri’s go-to guy at the running back position. He is new to the team, transferring in from Louisiana-Monroe. He is also young, being a true sophomore, but his skills are undeniable.
He dominated the Sun Belt Conference last season, with 1,351 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Now, he is ready to emerge as a leader in Missouri’s running back room.
One way he has showcased leadership is by observing and advising the freshmen running backs. While it’s still early days, Hardy has liked what he’s seen from both freshmen.
“They’re some pretty good guys,” Hardy said. “They’re going to step up and make big plays for us if they get in the game.”
Although he is only a year older than Davis and Haygood, Hardy has been able to offer them some valuable advice. One thing he said he has emphasized is mindset.
"It's the SEC, so I know it's a lot tougher," Hardy said. "Going through the season, it's going to get hard. We've got to keep going."
The higher expectations that come with playing SEC college football exist not just in games but also in practices. Drinkwitz was less than impressed with the effort the freshmen were showing at practice as a whole. He voiced his frustrations after Week 1 of fall camp, and then the freshmen responded in Week 2.
“I’ve been really pleased with the response,” he said during a press conference on Aug. 9. “Not all of them are there, but Brendon Haygood had some really good stuff today. Marquise has been a lot better.”
The team participated in a scrimmage Saturday, and Hardy was held out just to give him rest. That allowed younger guys like Davis to earn some more opportunities.
“Marquise stole the show with his effectiveness running the football today," Drinkwitz said.
That effectiveness resulted in Davis running with the second lineup during drills open to the media in Monday's practice. The most notable thing about Davis being with the second lineup is that he was in over Jamal Roberts. The redshirt sophomore was the top backup option last year behind Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll, so Davis coming in before him could be a sign of him earning a significant role.