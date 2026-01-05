Mizzou Earns Commitment of Former Oregon Cornerback Jahlil Florence

Missouri has made its first transfer portal addition of 2026, acquiring former Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence, according to a report from Cody Goodwin of 247Sports on Monday.

Florence was rated as a four-star prospect out of Lincoln High School in San Diego and the No. 83 player in the class of 2022. He has two years of eligibility remaining. His notable offers out of high school included Michigan, Miami, LSU and USC.

Florence suffered a leg injury in November of the 2023 season that caused him to miss the entirety of the 2024 season. He appeared in the first two games of the 2025 season before announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 3.

Before the injury, he was a starter for Oregon in 2023 as a true sophomore. He recorded 27 total tackles, a pass deflection a sack and an interception. He also snagged an interception in his true freshman season.



Through his freshman and sophomore seasons, he allowed 33 receptions on 57 targets for 396 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence (6) celebrates an interception with Jamal Hill (19) and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (33) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Florence will need to be just the first of several players Missouri adds at the cornerback position through the transfer portal.



The Tigers will have just two scholarship players at the position from last year return for 2026, neither being starters, with true freshman Cam Keys and redshirt sophomore Nick DeLoach being the last two standing. All three of the starters — Drey Norwood, Toriano Pride Jr and Stephen Hall — will exhaust their eligibility. Missouri will add two incoming freshmen to the group though, with four-star prospect Jaxson Gates and three-star prospect Ahmod Billins slated to join the program.

One of the other players Missouri is looking to add at the position through the transfer portal is former Michigan cornerback Elijah Dotson. He has a visit arranged with Missouri, according to Allen Trieu of 247Sports. The true freshman appeared on 93 defensive snaps in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. He recorded 11 total tackles and an interception in that time. He, like Florence, was a four-star prospect out of Belleville High School in Michigan.

Elsewhere in the secondary, Missouri will look to rebolster its safety room, where it will lose starter Marvin Burks to the portal and rotational veteran Jalen Catalon due to eligibility.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

Read more Missouri Tigers news: