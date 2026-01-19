Mizzou Earns Transfer Commitment of Mississippi State Offensive Lineman

Missouri has added another piece to its offensive line, bringing in Zack Owens from Mississippi State, per On3. Owens is a former four-star recruit and will be playing at his fourth school next season for the Tigers.



Owens, a redshirt sophomore this season for Mississippi State, should have two years of eligibility remaining.

Owens appeared in all 13 games for Mississippi State this season, starting in 10 of them. He appeared at both guard positions six times this season for the Bulldogs, starting the season at left guard.



This was the first season of real action for Owens. He joined Mississippi State after a one-year stint with Colorado in 2024, where his primary role was on special teams with no starting appearances on the offensive line. Owens did appear in 10 games during his redshirt freshman season.



Owens' true freshman season was at Clemson, appearing in two games and playing 13 snaps. His redshirt was not burned that year. Owens did overlap with current Missouri offensive staffer Garrett Riley, who was the offensive coordinator for Dabo Swinney and Clemson from 2023 to 2025.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

