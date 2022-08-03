Skip to main content

Tigers Coach Eli Drinkwitz Offers Update on CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Rakestraw Jr. has looked strong early in camp and could be a key member of Missouri's defense.

As the Missouri Tigers look to continue to make positive strides under coach Eli Drinkwitz in 2022, and become contenders in the SEC, improving defensively will play a big role

In 2021 the Tigers would allow opposing offenses to 33.8 points per game while giving up an average of 434.6 yards of total offense per game. Simply put, the defense for Missouri in 2021 was not that great. 

However, the Tigers lost cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. after just four games to an ACL tear. 

Rakestraw Jr. appeared in four games for the Tigers in 2021, making one start, and recording 13 total tackles and two pass breakups. 

With the start of fall camp this week, Drinkwitz spoke to the media on Monday after day one and talked about Rakestraw. 

"I was proud of Ennis for being out there today," Drinkwitz said in the press conference. "There were a couple of times where someone couldn't finish the reps, so he just jumped right in there."

"One of the things we all value about Ennis is his toughness. He's a tough young man that just keeps coming."

While Rakestraw only appeared in four games before his injury, his return to the field will be a boost for a Tigers' defense that allowed 206.8 yards per game through the air in 2021. 

Rakestraw will elevate the Tigers' secondary, offering Drinkwitz an assurance that their defense will take a step forward in 2022. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Football

Tigers Coach Eli Drinkwitz Offers Update on CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

By Connor Zimmerlee55 seconds ago
Antwon Hayden
Recruiting

Tigers Target Illinois Commitment Hayden

By Mizzou Sports Talk Staff21 minutes ago
Eli Drinkwitz
Football

Will Mizzou Utilize a Two-Quarterback System?

By Collier Logan3 hours ago
USATSI_3711383
Basketball

Ex Mizzou Star DeMarre Carrol Joins Bucks Coaching Staff

By Matt Galatzan7 hours ago
kentucky vs mizzou
Football

Kentucky Wildcats Offensive Players to Watch vs. Mizzou

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
kentucky missouri
Football

Mizzou 2022 Season Preview: Kentucky Wildcats

By Zach DimmittAug 2, 2022 10:58 AM EDT
KRIS ABRAMS-DRAINE
Football

Is Mizzou DB Kris Abrams-Draine Being Overlooked this Season?

By Zach DimmittAug 1, 2022 3:04 PM EDT
Missouri Tigers - SEC Media Day 2022
Football

Mizzou Tigers DE Isaiah McGuire on Bednarik Award Watch List

By Collier LoganAug 1, 2022 11:46 AM EDT
FY7gm1eXoAAHAuS
News

Mizzou Lands Commitment From Priority CB Shamar McNeil

By Matt GalatzanJul 30, 2022 1:55 PM EDT