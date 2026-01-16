Mizzou Extends Offer to Younger Brother of Cayden Green: The Buzz

A second member of the Green family could be joining Missouri in the near future, with linebacker Caleb Green, the younger brother of current Missouri starting offensive lineman Cayden, receiving an offer from the Tigers. Caleb announced the offer in a social media post Thursday

Caleb, like Cayden did, attends Lee's Summit North High School. The Kansas City-area powerhouse also produced Armand Membou, who started at right tackle for the Tigers for two seasons before being selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

In his junior season, Caleb recorded 145 Tackles, including 14 for a loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumbles and two pass breakups, according to a social media post he made. He's also received offers from Liberty, Arkansas State and UCF.

If Caleb chose to join the Tigers, he'd arrive following the final year of his brother's collegiate career. On Jan. 1, Cayden announced his decision to return for the 2026 season instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL draft. Cayden has become a elite, reliable force on the Missouri offensive line. He's entering his third season as a starter for the Tigers.

Thursday's Mizzou Results

Women's basketball won 94-69 over Arkansas - RECAP

Wrestling won 22-17 over Arizona State



Friday's Mizzou Schedule

No. 7 Gymnastics vs. No. 2 Oklahoma at 7:45 p.m. at Mizzou Arena on the SEC Network - Watch, Live Stats

Track and Field in the Show Me Showdown at the Hearnes Center: vs. Wisconsin at 10 a.m. - Live Results

Did you notice?

Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock might be tasked with starting for the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, with starter Sam Darnold dealing with an injury. It would be the first playoff appearance of Lock's pro career.

The #Seahawks have added QB Sam Darnold (oblique) to the injury report. He’s listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2026

Missouri lost out on edge rusher Liam Danitz, a transfer portal target, to Wisconsin. The Tigers remain on the hunt for transfer additions at the position after losing both of their starters from 2025, Damon Wilson II and Zion Young.

BREAKING: Wisconsin gets a commitment from Hope College EDGE transfer Liam Danitz.



Other visits are canceled.



Badgers get some serious speed in their front seven.https://t.co/sV5GCzA9p6 pic.twitter.com/4tDtWzkiwf — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 16, 2026

Missouri will host transfer edge rusher CJ May on an official visit Friday. He was Louisville's highest-ranked recruit in the 2025 signing class, being tabbed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

I will be taking an OV to University of Missouri January 16th! pic.twitter.com/chTKlAQ7hl — CJ “Slim Reaper🃏” MAY (@CJMAY0) January 15, 2026

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"His feet are magical." Dave Christiansen on Brad Smith

