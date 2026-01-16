Mizzou Extends Offer to Younger Brother of Cayden Green: The Buzz
In this story:
A second member of the Green family could be joining Missouri in the near future, with linebacker Caleb Green, the younger brother of current Missouri starting offensive lineman Cayden, receiving an offer from the Tigers. Caleb announced the offer in a social media post Thursday
Caleb, like Cayden did, attends Lee's Summit North High School. The Kansas City-area powerhouse also produced Armand Membou, who started at right tackle for the Tigers for two seasons before being selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
In his junior season, Caleb recorded 145 Tackles, including 14 for a loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumbles and two pass breakups, according to a social media post he made. He's also received offers from Liberty, Arkansas State and UCF.
If Caleb chose to join the Tigers, he'd arrive following the final year of his brother's collegiate career. On Jan. 1, Cayden announced his decision to return for the 2026 season instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL draft. Cayden has become a elite, reliable force on the Missouri offensive line. He's entering his third season as a starter for the Tigers.
Here's the morning buzz for Friday, Jan. 16.
- Thursday's Mizzou Results
- Friday's Mizzou Schedule
- Did you notice?
- Mizzou Quote of the Day:
- Check out our social media:
- Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Thursday's Mizzou Results
- Women's basketball won 94-69 over Arkansas - RECAP
- Wrestling won 22-17 over Arizona State
Friday's Mizzou Schedule
- No. 7 Gymnastics vs. No. 2 Oklahoma at 7:45 p.m. at Mizzou Arena on the SEC Network - Watch, Live Stats
- Track and Field in the Show Me Showdown at the Hearnes Center: vs. Wisconsin at 10 a.m. - Live Results
Did you notice?
Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock might be tasked with starting for the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, with starter Sam Darnold dealing with an injury. It would be the first playoff appearance of Lock's pro career.
- Missouri lost out on edge rusher Liam Danitz, a transfer portal target, to Wisconsin. The Tigers remain on the hunt for transfer additions at the position after losing both of their starters from 2025, Damon Wilson II and Zion Young.
- Missouri will host transfer edge rusher CJ May on an official visit Friday. He was Louisville's highest-ranked recruit in the 2025 signing class, being tabbed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"His feet are magical."Dave Christiansen on Brad Smith
