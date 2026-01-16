Mizzou Earns First SEC Win in Battle Line Blowout Over Arkansas

Missouri (12-8, 1-4 in SEC) hosted Arkansas (11-9, 0-5) in a matchup that could dictate the outcome of the season. The Tigers and Razorbacks were two of the early casualties of war in the bloodbath that is the Southeastern Conferences. The toughest league in all of women's college basketball had battered both sides with each team searching for its first conference victory in a Battle Line showdown.

Head coach Kellie Harper coached her team to their first win in league play since beating the Razorbacks on Feb. 27, 2025, also notching her first SEC win with the Tigers. Missouri showed the fire needed to compete in the SEC, stunning Arkansas with with a stellar start, riding the hot hand of Jordana Reisma to a - win

In perhaps the Tigers best single quarter of action all season, Missouri outscored its visiting rival 20-4 in the opening frame. A combination of a fluid offense and a stout defense, Missouri displayed itself as a force, capable of controlling the game on both sides of the ball. The Razorbacks were held to just one field goal in the first quarter, shooting an abysmal 1-18 clip. Meanwhile, the Tigers were red-hot, shooting the ball above a 60% rate to open the game.

Missouri let off the gas a bit in the second quarter, allowing Arkansas to cut the lead to single digits, but a four-point play from Abbey Schreacke helped the Tigers halt a comeback charge. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Saniah Tyler put Missouri ahead 42-28 entering the break.

The versatile offensive attack of the Tigers continued to fluster their opponents in the second half. Missouri's two most valuable assets are its collective three-point and free-throw shooting efficiency. The Tigers continued to lean on those strength and continued to stretch its lead. Entering thursday's contest, Missouri ranked as the nation's 5th most efficient team from the charity stripe and 10th best in efficieny from long range.

After the game, Harper expressed her excitement for the team. A combination of relief and joy with adding a tally to the win column for conference play. She aknowledged the ferocity of the league, mentioning every game as a battle, and not taking any single win for granted.

