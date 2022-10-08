Stout Defense, Strong Run Game: Missouri Tied With Florida 10-10 at Halftime

A complete recap of the first half between the Tigers and the Gators.

The Missouri Tigers came so painfully close last weekend to a historic upset over the Georgia Bulldogs, but fell just short in a heartbreaking 26-22 loss. Now, they hit the road to take on the Florida Gators as they look to bounce back and improve to 1-2 in SEC play.

The first quarter of play was yet another defensive battle for the Tigers, as they held the Gators to only 32 yards of total offense to their 107. However, the difference in the first quarter was special teams and offensive mistakes committed by the Tigers.

First, a 40-yard Missouri punt was returned 40 yards by the Gators which gave them pristine field position to start their drive. However, the Missouri defense held its ground and forced a Florida field goal as the Gators took the early 3-0 lead.

On the Tigers' following drive, though, Brady Cook's pass was intercepted and returned 49 yards for a touchdown, extending Florida's lead to 10-0 in the second quarter.

Missouri's offense would finally come to life in the second quarter following a missed 50-yard field goal attempt from Florida. The Tigers responded with an 11-play, 58-yard drive that was capped off by a Cody Schrader four-yard touchdown run to cut the Gators' lead to 10-7.

Keeping that momentum rolling, the Tiger defense forced an Anthony Richardson fumble, which they recovered with good field position.

The Florida defense would stiffen up once the Tigers got inside the 10-yard line, though, as Missouri had to settle for a 28-yard Harrison Mevis field goal, which would tie the game 10-10 just before the half.

Despite being tied 10-10 at half this game has felt like it was all Missouri entering halftime. They outgained the Gators 199 yards to 61 on offense, stifling any momentum the Gators may have had.

The Tigers will start the second half on defense.

