Mizzou Responds to Early Gut Punch, Tied with Auburn at Halftime

The Missouri Tigers seemed down and out early in the first half on the road against the Auburn Tigers, but brought SEC-worthy toughness in the closing minutes to make it close going into the locker room.

The Missouri Tigers and Auburn Tigers open up SEC play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, as both teams aim to prove that they're better than being known as bottom-half programs in the conference this season.

For Auburn things went well early. For Mizzou, it was the exact opposite at first, but then the second quarter saw a dramatic shift, as the road Tigers and home Tigers went into the half tied at 14-14.

Auburn ran it well against Mizzou in the first half, totaling 26 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns compared to just six pass attempts from Auburn backup quarterback Robby Ashford, who is filling in for an injured TJ Finley.

And Ashford wasted little time making an impact, using his legs for an 11-yard touchdown after Auburn put together a 14-play, 59-yard drive on its first possession.

Mizzou had just three yards on six plays during its first two possessions, the second of which ended when Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw a pass to receiver Luther Burden III that was tipped into the air and intercepted by Auburn linebacker Derick Hall.

Auburn and running back Tank Bigsby, who dominated the first quarter, capitalized off the turnover with a three-yard rushing score to make it a 14-0 lead for the home team.

But Mizzou responded with a strong, nine-play drive two possessions later, as running back Cody Schrader rushed it in untouched toward the right pylon to cut Auburn's lead to 14-7.

The response didn't end there.

Auburn put together a seven-play drive that was ended violently by Mizzou defensive end Isaiah McGuire, who came bulldozing in on Ashford from the right side of the line for a sack and fumble that Auburn jumped back on top of.

Missouri missed out on a chance at the turnover, but the third-down sack showed that the Tigers clearly weren't letting a slow start get to their heads.

Cook then connected with receiver Dominic Lovett for the biggest play of the first half, as he hit him in stride for a 40-yard gain.

The Mizzou offense almost stalled on the goal line, but Cook snuck it in on 4th and goal with 30 seconds left to tie the game at 14-14, as Missouri had scored 14 unanswered.

Auburn was quick with the time it had remaining, picking up 42 yards in just three plays. Auburn kicker Anders Carlson missed a 50-yard field goal at the horn. An offsides penalty from Mizzou gave him another chance, but he missed that as well, securing another spark of momentum for the road Tigers.

Auburn gets the ball to begin the second half.

