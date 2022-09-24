Skip to main content

Mizzou RT Zeke Powell Exits vs. Auburn After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

The Missouri Tigers are down early on the road to the Auburn Tigers and already lost a key member of the offensive line in the first quarter.

The Missouri Tigers and Auburn Tigers open up SEC play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, as both teams aim to prove that they're better than being known as bottom-half programs in the conference this season. 

For Auburn things are going well through one quarter of play, For Mizzou, the exact opposite. 

With a little under five minutes left in the first quarter, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw a pass to receiver Luther Burden III that was tipped into the air and intercepted by Auburn linebacker Derick Hall.

But, already trailed 7-0, things got worse for Mizzou on the ensuing interception return

As Hall ran the ball back, he unintentionally collided head-on into the helmet of Mizzou right tackle Zeke Powell, who laid on the ground in considerable pain before having to be helped off by two athletic trainers. 

Powell is an experienced fifth-year senior who has deep experience with the Tigers dating back to 2020. His potential absence for the rest of the game is sure to hurt Mizzou in attempts to build an early comeback attempt.

Auburn continued to pour it on early, as running back Tank Bigsby made it a 14-0 game after rushing it in for the score five plays later. 

Mizzou had possession as the first quarter drew to a close, but Cook was unable to connect with receiver Tauskie Dove on third down, as Mizzou gave Auburn its third possession.

