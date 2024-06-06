Mizzou Football Commit Matt Zollers Receives Dodge Challenger SRT in NIL Deal
Consensus 4-star quarterback Matt Zollers committed to Missouri on April 4, and two months later, he received a car via a NIL deal.
"NEWS: Five-Star Mizzou QB Commit Matt Zollers has been handed the keys to a Dodge Challenger for the rest of his high school career," On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on X (formerly known as Twitter on Thursday. "The No. 2 QB in the ‘25 Class (per On3) received this after signing an NIL deal with Westwood Home Services. In exchange, Zollers will make commercial appearances & social media collaborations."
"We are honored to announce our new NIL Deal with 5 Star Quarterback, Matt Zollers, a 2025 Missouri commit.," Westwood Home Services wrote on Instagram. "With this deal, Matt Zollers becomes the first Westwood Home Services Athlete, highlighting one of the most notable NIL deals to date in High School Sports. In exchange for commercials and social media collaborations, Matt will receive a Dodge Challenger SRT for the remainder of his time at Spring-Ford High School. Congratulations, Matt and welcome to the Westwood family!"
The Spring-Ford High School standout in Royersford, Pa. ranks as the No. 31 composite player in the country, as well as the No. 5 quarterback in the class and No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania, per On3 Recruiting. He was the first player to commit to Mizzou's 2025 class.
Being able to pull an in-state prospect away from Penn State and Pitt is a good sign for the Tigers. Pennsylvania is not an area commonly recruited in by the Tigers, so acquiring Zollers was not only surprising, but impressive. He also has a brother who is a walk-on for the Pitt Panthers in freshman defensive end Zach Zollers.