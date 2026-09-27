Mizzou Football Drops in AP Top 25, Coaches Polls
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Mizzou football suffered its first loss of the 2026 season, falling to then-No. 24 Mississippi State 31-24 on the road. Missouri has now lost eight consecutive games to ranked Southeastern Conference opponents and haven't beat a ranked foe since Week 3 of 2024.
The Tigers, now 3-1 on the season and 0-1 in SEC play, took a hit to their rankings in both polls.
Missouri dropped from No. 19 to No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Poll, slotting in as the last of 10 SEC teams in the poll. Mississippi State leaped the Tigers and is now ranked No. 16.
Here's the latest poll.
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Ohio State
6. Indiana
7. Alabama
8. Florida
9. Ole Miss
10. BYU
11. LSU
12. Texas Tech
13. Utah
14. Iowa
15. Oregon
16. Mississippi State
17. Tennesee
18. USC
19. Oklahoma State
20. Houston
21. SMU
22. Boise State
23. UCLA
24. Kentucky
25. Missouri
Missouri has five games remaining on the schedule against ranked opponents, beginning with No. 8 Florida in Week 5, followed by No. 9 Ole Miss in Week 7, No. 1 Texas in Week 10, No. 2 Georgia in Week 11 and No. 24 Kentucky in Week 12. Missouri's matchup with Florida on Saturday is one of two ranked SEC matchups in the weekend's slate.
Missouri drops to No. 25 in coaches poll
Missouri dropped from No. 21 to No. 25 on the coaches poll, being usurped by Florida, Washington, Mississippi State, UCLA, Duke and Houston. This is the lowest Missouri has been ranked in the poll since the preseason poll ranked it No. 25.
Full Week 4 coaches poll
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Indiana
6. Ohio State
7. Alabama
8. Florida
9. BYU
10. Texas Tech
11. LSU
12. Ole Miss
13. Utah
14. Iowa
15. Oregon
16. Mississippi State
17. Tennessee
18. USC
19. SMU
20. Houston
21. Duke
22. Penn State
23. UCLA
24. Michigan
25. Missouri
Missouri will next play No. 8 Florida, the highest ranked opponent — via the coaches poll — through the Tigers' first five games. Later in the season, Missouri will host No. 1 Texas and play No. 2 Georgia and No. 12 Ole Miss on the road.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright