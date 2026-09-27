Mizzou Football Drops in AP Top 25, Coaches Polls

Mizzou football suffered its first loss of the 2026 season, falling to then-No. 24 Mississippi State 31-24 on the road. Missouri has now lost eight consecutive games to ranked Southeastern Conference opponents and haven't beat a ranked foe since Week 3 of 2024.

The Tigers, now 3-1 on the season and 0-1 in SEC play, took a hit to their rankings in both polls.

Missouri dropped from No. 19 to No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Poll, slotting in as the last of 10 SEC teams in the poll. Mississippi State leaped the Tigers and is now ranked No. 16.

Here's the latest poll.

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Ohio State

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Florida

9. Ole Miss

10. BYU

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Utah

14. Iowa

15. Oregon

16. Mississippi State

17. Tennesee

18. USC

19. Oklahoma State

20. Houston

21. SMU

22. Boise State

23. UCLA

24. Kentucky

25. Missouri

Missouri has five games remaining on the schedule against ranked opponents, beginning with No. 8 Florida in Week 5, followed by No. 9 Ole Miss in Week 7, No. 1 Texas in Week 10, No. 2 Georgia in Week 11 and No. 24 Kentucky in Week 12. Missouri's matchup with Florida on Saturday is one of two ranked SEC matchups in the weekend's slate.

Missouri drops to No. 25 in coaches poll

Missouri dropped from No. 21 to No. 25 on the coaches poll, being usurped by Florida, Washington, Mississippi State, UCLA, Duke and Houston. This is the lowest Missouri has been ranked in the poll since the preseason poll ranked it No. 25.

Full Week 4 coaches poll

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Indiana

6. Ohio State

7. Alabama

8. Florida

9. BYU

10. Texas Tech

11. LSU

12. Ole Miss

13. Utah

14. Iowa

15. Oregon

16. Mississippi State

17. Tennessee

18. USC

19. SMU

20. Houston

21. Duke

22. Penn State

23. UCLA

24. Michigan

25. Missouri

Missouri will next play No. 8 Florida, the highest ranked opponent — via the coaches poll — through the Tigers' first five games. Later in the season, Missouri will host No. 1 Texas and play No. 2 Georgia and No. 12 Ole Miss on the road.

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