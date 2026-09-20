Mizzou Jumps in AP Top 25, Coaches Polls

After an unconvincing 27-17 win over Troy on Saturday night, the Missouri Tigers jumped up from No. 20 to No. 19 in the Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll, receiving 369 votes.

There are now a season-high 10 SEC programs in the top 25 with Florida's entrance to the top 25. Missouri will play six of those teams, including a home matchup with No. 1 Texas and road date with No. 2 Georgia in consecutive weeks in November. A road trip to Oxford to clash with No. 4 Ole Miss awaits Oct. 17 — another daunting matchup.

Missouri will take on No. 24 Mississippi State at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi, for its first ranked matchup since it fell 17-6 to No. 8 Oklahoma in Norman in the penultimate game of its 2025 regular season.

Missouri has not beat a ranked opponent since taking down No. 24 Boston College 27-21 at home in Week 3 of the 2024 season. The Tigers have since fell to No. 25 Texas A&M, No. 15 Alabama, No. 21 South Carolina, No. 8 Alabama, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 8 Oklahoma.

Full Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Ole Miss

5. Indiana

6. Miami

7. Ohio State

8. Alabama

9. BYU

10. LSU

11. Texas Tech

12. USC

13. Penn State

14. Tennessee

15. Utah

16. Louisville

17. Iowa

18. Michigan

19. Missouri

20. Oregon

21. Florida

22. SMU

23. Texas A&M

24. Mississippi State

25. Houston

Missouri rises one spot in Week 3 LBM Coaches Poll

The Tigers rose from No. 22 to No. 21 in the Week 3 LBM Coaches Poll, surpassing the Oklahoma Sooners, who scraped by New Mexico 14-6 Saturday. The Tigers are in the middle of a quartet of SEC schools, one spot below Texas A&M — who lost 31-21 to unranked Kentucky — one spot above Florida — who beat Auburn 44-39 — and three spots above Oklahoma.

Oklahoma, who's not ranked in the AP Poll, will come to town for the Tigers' final regular-season game, set to be one of Missouri's six ranked opponents on its remaining schedule.

Mississippi State, who's next up on Missouri's schedule, was the second team out, receiving 114 votes after beating unranked South Carolina 41-34.

Week 3 LBM Coaches Poll Results

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Indiana

5. Miami

6. Ole Miss

7. Ohio State

8. Alabama

9. BYU

10. Texas Tech

11. LSU

12. USC

13. Tennessee

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Oregon

17. Iowa

18. Michigan

19. Louisville

20. Texas A&M

21. Missouri

22. Florida

23. Washington

24. Oklahoma

25. SMU

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