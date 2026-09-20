Mizzou Jumps in AP Top 25, Coaches Polls
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After an unconvincing 27-17 win over Troy on Saturday night, the Missouri Tigers jumped up from No. 20 to No. 19 in the Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll, receiving 369 votes.
There are now a season-high 10 SEC programs in the top 25 with Florida's entrance to the top 25. Missouri will play six of those teams, including a home matchup with No. 1 Texas and road date with No. 2 Georgia in consecutive weeks in November. A road trip to Oxford to clash with No. 4 Ole Miss awaits Oct. 17 — another daunting matchup.
Missouri will take on No. 24 Mississippi State at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi, for its first ranked matchup since it fell 17-6 to No. 8 Oklahoma in Norman in the penultimate game of its 2025 regular season.
Missouri has not beat a ranked opponent since taking down No. 24 Boston College 27-21 at home in Week 3 of the 2024 season. The Tigers have since fell to No. 25 Texas A&M, No. 15 Alabama, No. 21 South Carolina, No. 8 Alabama, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 8 Oklahoma.
Full Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Ole Miss
5. Indiana
6. Miami
7. Ohio State
8. Alabama
9. BYU
10. LSU
11. Texas Tech
12. USC
13. Penn State
14. Tennessee
15. Utah
16. Louisville
17. Iowa
18. Michigan
19. Missouri
20. Oregon
21. Florida
22. SMU
23. Texas A&M
24. Mississippi State
25. Houston
Missouri rises one spot in Week 3 LBM Coaches Poll
The Tigers rose from No. 22 to No. 21 in the Week 3 LBM Coaches Poll, surpassing the Oklahoma Sooners, who scraped by New Mexico 14-6 Saturday. The Tigers are in the middle of a quartet of SEC schools, one spot below Texas A&M — who lost 31-21 to unranked Kentucky — one spot above Florida — who beat Auburn 44-39 — and three spots above Oklahoma.
Oklahoma, who's not ranked in the AP Poll, will come to town for the Tigers' final regular-season game, set to be one of Missouri's six ranked opponents on its remaining schedule.
Mississippi State, who's next up on Missouri's schedule, was the second team out, receiving 114 votes after beating unranked South Carolina 41-34.
Week 3 LBM Coaches Poll Results
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Indiana
5. Miami
6. Ole Miss
7. Ohio State
8. Alabama
9. BYU
10. Texas Tech
11. LSU
12. USC
13. Tennessee
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Oregon
17. Iowa
18. Michigan
19. Louisville
20. Texas A&M
21. Missouri
22. Florida
23. Washington
24. Oklahoma
25. SMU
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright