Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 12, Santana Banner

Santana Banner will be one of the most talked about Tigers on the defensive end this season. After recording the third-most tackles on the squad last year, the redshirt junior is returning for his second season in Tiger stripes and is now set to be the focal point of his position group.

Although still playing a heavy role in 2025, he wasn't the point of emphasis at the position heading into the season. Marvin Burks Jr. was returning as one starter at the position, while Daylan Carnell was returning for his third season starting at the STAR position. Jalen Catalon had transferred in and initially earned a starting job.

Banner, who's only start came against Vanderbilt, still recorded 59 tackles and a team-second 30 solo stops. This year, Banner is undoubtedly the top option as the oldest player in a young safety room — Burks hit the portal, Carnell made the jump to the NFL and Catalon exhausted his eligibility.

Auburn transfer Kensley Louidor-Faustin will likely be the STAR positional safety, after recording 14 tackles as an opposing Tiger last season. The other starter alongside Banner is up in the air and could be given to junior returner Trajen Greco or sophomore transfer Elijah Dotson, but the decision is far from set.

Whether Banner will start at free safety or rover will likely depend on his running mate. Regardless, in a young and uncertain safety room, Banner will be expected to be the leader of the pack.

Banner played in all 13 games last season, had one start and loaded up the stat sheet as more than just a safety, due to the rosters construction. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, the versatile Banner played a variety of positions across the field and racked up 710 total snaps. The majority of his playing time was scattered across three positions, 208 snaps in the box, 172 snaps at free safety and 128 snaps at slot corner.

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers safety Santana Banner (15) hits Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Banner has great size at safety, is more than capable of bringing down a variety of ball-carriers and possesses superior athleticism. He put that on display last year, remaining very physical and snagging one of Missouri's seven interceptions.

His versatility wasn't just discovered last year, as he starred in multiple facets at Northern Illinois prior to Missouri. As a Husky, he made 11 starts, 54 tackles, forced a fumble, blocked a kick and recorded an interception; it's safe to say he is a jack-of-all-trades.

His success in a wide range of areas is why the Tigers chose him as the commander of the safety room rather than drastically reloading in the transfer portal in wake of losing multiple starters.

In the big moments — which the Tigers will have a lot of in a stacked SEC schedule — Banner rises to the occasion. When Alabama visited Faurot Field, he ranked second on the team with seven tackles and allowed zero receptions, proving to be a major influence on a defense that held Ty Simpson to 200 passing yards. In the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Banner recorded eight tackles. And in the Tigers' only overtime matchup of the season — A 23-17 win over Auburn — he piled up seven tackles.

After countless crucial moments, Banner rose to the occasion in whichever way Missouri needed him to. While Banner was a bonus at times in 2025, he'll be a necessity in 2026, preparing to take the leap as one of Missouri's defensive leaders.

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