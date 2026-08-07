Dominick Giudice will enter the 2026 season as the starting center for Missouri after starting at left guard for the Tigers last year. Having more responsibility on the line is a physical and mental change, but after years of preparation at Michigan and a stellar season with Missouri in 2025, Giudice appears ready.

He's made some changes off the field as well. Giudice spent time with special teams assistant and former Missouri running back Brock Olivo, who helped the lineman announce a pronunciation change with honor. Following Olivo's advice, Giudice told the media on Friday that his last name is pronounced "joo-dih-chay."

"Having same similar roots and backgrounds to Coach Olivo, coming here, he was someone that I was really close with and really just connecting on that," Giudice said. "We go out for Sunday sauce dinners, whatever it is and really just connect on our culture and the backgrounds. Have some similarity out here in Mizzou, so it was nice to have him here."

Embracing himself and being completely transparent with the pronunciation is yet another reason that Giudice is ready to lead the Tigers' offensive line at center.

"I really enjoy playing center," Giudice said. "Being able to kind of control the line of scrimmage and make all the calls, lead the guys and everyone really trusts each other with all the work that we put in."

After four year starting center Connor Tollison exhausted his elgibility in 2025, the Tigers could have dipped into the transfer portal for a new center. They spent time in the portal replacing many positions on both ends of the ball, but due to Giudice's versatility and leadership, Missouri opted to move him to center instead.

Last season, Giudice started 13 games at left guard for the Tigers and allowed just one quarterback hit and one sack in 896 snaps. With a 98.4% pass blocking efficiency according to PFF, Giudice's consistency is a great fit when it comes to manning the offensive line.

Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Dominick Giudice (56) at the line of scrimmage against the Central Arkansas Bears during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think it's a big responsibility, but I enjoy it honestly." Giudice said. "And having prior experience on the defensive line, just being able to have some understanding of defensive schemes and things like that."

When asked about the challenges that come with transitioning from guard to center, Giudice's confidence solidified his leadership once again.

"I feel like I can play both at a really high level, so I really enjoy playing whatever I can," Giudice said. "But honestly I like being at center and making all the calls, so it's been a good transition."

He credits offensive line coach Brandon Jones and the other coaches in the group for his growth and adjustments made ahead of the 2026 season.

"We spend so much time going over fronts, going over all different looks... just building football IQ, so it's able to be as smooth as possible out on the field," Giudice said.

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