Mizzou Football Signs 3-Star Cornerback From Georgia
The signees keep rolling in for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers, this time adding 3-star cornerback Mark Manfred from Marietta, Ga. Manfred is the No. 632 composite-ranked player in the country and the No. 56 best cornerback in the class.
The Georgia native secured 59 tackles in his senior campaign, adding three tackles for loss and three pass deflections. He only recorded three career interceptions, two of which came in his sophomore year. Manfred was a three-year varsity starter at Sprayberry High School and ended his career with 143 tackles, three picks and 14 pass deflections.
Manfred is a cerebral cornerback and his best work comes in locking down opposing receivers. He's not the most athletic defensive back, but knows how to play both man and zone and operates smoothly well in both.
During his recruitment, Manfred picked up offers from plenty of Power Five schools, including Ole Miss, Miami, Cincinnati and more. He took official to those three schools, along with Missouri, and committed to Drinkwitz and the Tigers two days after his official visit on June 23, 2024.
Manfred's recruitment and pledge to the Tigers has been somewhat quiet up until his signing, but no other prospective teams managed to swoop in and earn his signature.
The defensive back room in Columbia might need some retooling after losing safeties Sidney Williams, Joseph Charleston and Tre'Vez Johnson.