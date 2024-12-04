Missouri Signs 4-Star Wideout Donovan Olugbode
Missouri football stayed active in the early signing period, locking in 4-Star wideout Donovan Olugbode this week as an official member of the Tigers' 2025 recruiting class.
The talented wideout announced his commitment back in July and has been locked in with Missouri ever since.
Originally from Napierville, Illinois, Olugbode transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season. He is ranked as a 4-star on all four major recruiting services, and composite ranked No. 89 in the country, No. 13 of all receivers and No. 12 of all players in Florida. Rivals has him ranked the highest of the four services, coming in at No. 58 in the country and No. 9 of all receivers.
He held offers from several division one programs, including Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and more. He eventually narrowed down his options to five schools, made up of Missouri, USC, Washington, Oregon and Florida.
He only suited up in five games in his senior year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, but still managed to haul in 20 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
Terrell has a massive catch radius and will likely be a quarterback's best friend in not only the passing game, but as a blocker as well. His big frame should help him block would be defenders with ease, all while remaining a serious threat as a receiver.
