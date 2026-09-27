Mizzou football snap count totals and PFF takeaways in loss to Mississippi State

The Tigers have entered SEC play, which means that high PFF grades in the upper-80's and 90's are a rarity and on Saturday they were nonexistent. Only one Tiger surpassed 80, with Cayden Lee at 82.7, as Missouri lost its first contest of the season to Mississippi State. Here are the three biggest PFF takeaways, followed by every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.

Receiver room continues primary three-man rotation

The Tigers had three receivers, in Lee, Naeshaun Montgomery and Donovan Olugbode that were between 67 and 70 snaps in the loss to the Bulldogs. Outside of the three starters, Missouri's next receiver on the snap count leaderboard was Caleb Goodie Sr. with 15 snaps.

Despite DaMarion Fowlkes' strong capability shown on special teams and Shaun Terry's magnet-like impact on the football, the two continue to see low snap counts. Terry had the second highest PFF grade of wide receivers in his 12 snaps, collecting three catches for 21 yards.

In 72 snaps this season he has nine receptions for 96 yards and a score. In comparison, Montgomery — the third starting receiver — has five catches for 66 yards in 205 snaps and on Saturday posted a team-low 50.7. Montgomery led the Tigers with 70 snaps.

Penalties dominate the offensive line

The Tigers' offensive line was responsible for five of their eight total team penalties in the loss. Four came from returning starters in Cayden Green and Curtis Peagler. Despite their penalties, the two still earned top six finishes among 19 offensive players on PFF.

One positive from the group was Dominick Giudice, who commanded the line from the center position without a penalty for the first game this season. Giudice continued his success in pass blocking, while improving against the run. Despite Giudice's success in run blocking, the rest of the Tigers seemingly took a step back with grades in the high-50's and low-60's.

Missouri's edge depth shined despite loss

In the absence of starter Darris Smith and with Langden Kitchen playing 14 snaps due to a lower-body injury, many depth pieces stepped up for the Tigers. Daeden Hopkins was astounding with 3.5 sacks, while guys like Jaden Jones and Kamauryn Morgan — who weren't getting significant snaps prior to the injuries — stepped up.

The pair posted top-four PFF finishes, while excelling in different areas. Morgan brought a strong pass-rush with 0.5 sacks and Jones was strong against the run with a team-third 77.5 run defense grade.

Snap count totals are below.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Austin Simmons - 80 snaps

Wide receivers

Naeshaun Montgomery - 70 snaps

Donovan Olugbode - 68 snaps

Cayden Lee - 67 snaps

Caleb Goodie Sr. - 15 snaps

Shaun Terry II - 12 snaps

DaMarion Fowlkes - 9 snaps

Kenric Lanier II - 1 snaps

Running backs

Jamal Roberts - 68 snaps

Xai'Shaun Edwards - 11 snaps

Anthony Favrow - 1 snaps

Center

Dominick Giudice - 80 snaps

Guards/tackles

Tristan Wilson - 80 snaps

Curtis Peagler - 80 snaps

Luke Work - 80 snaps

Cayden Green - 80 snaps

Tight ends

Jordon Harris - 37 snaps

Brett Norfleet - 35 snaps

Jude James - 6 snaps

Defense

Safeties

Santana Banner - 74 snaps

Elijah Dotson - 73 snaps

Trajen Greco - 61 snaps

Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 45 snaps

Cornerbacks

Sione Laulea - 68 snaps

Chris Graves Jr. - 54 snaps

Jahlil Florence - 42 snaps

Linebackers

Robert Woodyard Jr. - 68 snaps

Nicholas Rodriguez - 63 snaps

Dante McClellan - 20 snaps

Jeremiah Beasley - 13 snaps

Edge rushers

Daeden Hopkins - 55 snaps

Jaden Jones - 39 snaps

Kamauryn Morgan - 19 snaps

Cavan Tuley - 18 snaps

Demarcus Johnson - 15 snaps

Langden Kitchen - 14 snaps

Malik Bryant - 4 snaps

Defensive tackles

Jalen Marshall - 40 snaps

Sterling Webb - 35 snaps

Jason Dowell - 31 snaps

Marquis Gracial - 28 snaps

Donta Simpson - 20 snaps

Mark Hensley - 3 snaps

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