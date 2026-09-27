Mizzou football snap count totals and PFF takeaways in loss to Mississippi State
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The Tigers have entered SEC play, which means that high PFF grades in the upper-80's and 90's are a rarity and on Saturday they were nonexistent. Only one Tiger surpassed 80, with Cayden Lee at 82.7, as Missouri lost its first contest of the season to Mississippi State. Here are the three biggest PFF takeaways, followed by every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.
Receiver room continues primary three-man rotation
The Tigers had three receivers, in Lee, Naeshaun Montgomery and Donovan Olugbode that were between 67 and 70 snaps in the loss to the Bulldogs. Outside of the three starters, Missouri's next receiver on the snap count leaderboard was Caleb Goodie Sr. with 15 snaps.
Despite DaMarion Fowlkes' strong capability shown on special teams and Shaun Terry's magnet-like impact on the football, the two continue to see low snap counts. Terry had the second highest PFF grade of wide receivers in his 12 snaps, collecting three catches for 21 yards.
In 72 snaps this season he has nine receptions for 96 yards and a score. In comparison, Montgomery — the third starting receiver — has five catches for 66 yards in 205 snaps and on Saturday posted a team-low 50.7. Montgomery led the Tigers with 70 snaps.
Penalties dominate the offensive line
The Tigers' offensive line was responsible for five of their eight total team penalties in the loss. Four came from returning starters in Cayden Green and Curtis Peagler. Despite their penalties, the two still earned top six finishes among 19 offensive players on PFF.
One positive from the group was Dominick Giudice, who commanded the line from the center position without a penalty for the first game this season. Giudice continued his success in pass blocking, while improving against the run. Despite Giudice's success in run blocking, the rest of the Tigers seemingly took a step back with grades in the high-50's and low-60's.
Missouri's edge depth shined despite loss
In the absence of starter Darris Smith and with Langden Kitchen playing 14 snaps due to a lower-body injury, many depth pieces stepped up for the Tigers. Daeden Hopkins was astounding with 3.5 sacks, while guys like Jaden Jones and Kamauryn Morgan — who weren't getting significant snaps prior to the injuries — stepped up.
The pair posted top-four PFF finishes, while excelling in different areas. Morgan brought a strong pass-rush with 0.5 sacks and Jones was strong against the run with a team-third 77.5 run defense grade.
Snap count totals are below.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Austin Simmons - 80 snaps
Wide receivers
Naeshaun Montgomery - 70 snaps
Donovan Olugbode - 68 snaps
Cayden Lee - 67 snaps
Caleb Goodie Sr. - 15 snaps
Shaun Terry II - 12 snaps
DaMarion Fowlkes - 9 snaps
Kenric Lanier II - 1 snaps
Running backs
Jamal Roberts - 68 snaps
Xai'Shaun Edwards - 11 snaps
Anthony Favrow - 1 snaps
Center
Dominick Giudice - 80 snaps
Guards/tackles
Tristan Wilson - 80 snaps
Curtis Peagler - 80 snaps
Luke Work - 80 snaps
Cayden Green - 80 snaps
Tight ends
Jordon Harris - 37 snaps
Brett Norfleet - 35 snaps
Jude James - 6 snaps
Defense
Safeties
Santana Banner - 74 snaps
Elijah Dotson - 73 snaps
Trajen Greco - 61 snaps
Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 45 snaps
Cornerbacks
Sione Laulea - 68 snaps
Chris Graves Jr. - 54 snaps
Jahlil Florence - 42 snaps
Linebackers
Robert Woodyard Jr. - 68 snaps
Nicholas Rodriguez - 63 snaps
Dante McClellan - 20 snaps
Jeremiah Beasley - 13 snaps
Edge rushers
Daeden Hopkins - 55 snaps
Jaden Jones - 39 snaps
Kamauryn Morgan - 19 snaps
Cavan Tuley - 18 snaps
Demarcus Johnson - 15 snaps
Langden Kitchen - 14 snaps
Malik Bryant - 4 snaps
Defensive tackles
Jalen Marshall - 40 snaps
Sterling Webb - 35 snaps
Jason Dowell - 31 snaps
Marquis Gracial - 28 snaps
Donta Simpson - 20 snaps
Mark Hensley - 3 snaps
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn