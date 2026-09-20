Mizzou football snap count totals and PFF takeaways in win over Troy
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After two weeks of multiple standout PFF performances from several Tigers, Missouri lacked true domination in a 27-17 victory over Troy. With just 42 players receiving snaps on offense and defense, the Tigers went with the most concise lineup of the season, but were unable to generate many top tier performances. Here's three of the biggest takeaways, followed by every Tigers' snap count totals.
Austin Simmons posted a team low
Simmons went from two 90-plus PFF performances to a team-low 42.5 against Troy. The senior quarterback was given less than nine minutes of field time in the first half, but in the second half was given ample opportunity on the field and didn't take advantage.
Simmons was kept clean, getting pressured on two of his nineteen passing attempts, yet he was 10-for-19 with 91 yards and one touchdown pass. Despite Simmons' lackluster performance, the pass blocking was really strong as every offensive lineman posted a grade of at least 82.3.
Although he never looked flustered, Simmons did not take many deep shots in this contest, attempting just two throws of over 20 yards. He did not make any crucial mistakes in this contest, but was ultimately a non-factor in an underwhelming victory.
Young Tigers are stacking up reps
Five sophomores accumulated at least 20 snaps in this contest and represented some of the best PFF performances for Missouri. Elijah Dotson recorded a team-second 64 snaps and the fourth best PFF grade of 74.3, as Daeden Hopkins was right behind him with 54 snaps and a 73.3 defensive grade. Hopkins had an electric performance with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and seven total tackles.
The Tigers' depth players made a strong impact as well, led by three standout sophomores. Donta Simpson appeared in 20 snaps, but added a team-high four pressures for Missouri and a team-third 76.4 PFF grade. Due to his quarterback hurries, Simpson also led the team with an 85.6 pass rush grade, which was the single highest score of any category on defense.
Dante McClellan and Jason Dowell rounded out the sophomores with 21 and 36 snaps respectively and PFF grades of at least 70. Dowell's 36 snaps led all defensive tackles. These reps aren't a fluke either, as head coach Eli Drinkwitz explained that the rotation he went with were the players he was most confident in.
"I would have loved to see more guys be able to play, but at the end of the day, we played with who we felt like gave us the best opportunity to win and that's how the rotation goes," Drinkwitz said following the win.
Mizzou tight ends were inneficient
Just four Tigers snagged a catch on Saturday night and none of them came from the tight end position. With 28 snaps from Brett Norfleet and 36 snaps from Jordon Harris, the tight ends were well represented on the field, but were inefficient once on the gridirion.
Norfleet's 52.8 grade ranked 15th of 19 Tigers on offense and Harris' 49.9 grade ranked 17th. In five snaps protecting the pass, Harris posted a 37.2 protection grade, which ranked second to last on the Tigers. The seniors spent the majority of their time protecting the run and ranked third and second to last in that category.
Snap count totals are below.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Austin Simmons - 52 snaps
Wide receivers
Donovan Olugbode - 48 snaps
Cayden Lee - 37 snaps
Naeshaun Montgomery - 30 snaps
Caleb Goodie Sr. - 9 snaps
Shaun Terry II - 8 snaps
DaMarion Fowlkes - 5 snaps
Kenric Lanier II - 3 snaps
Running backs
Jamal Roberts - 43 snaps
Xai'Shaun Edwards - 6 snaps
Anthony Favrow - 3 snaps
Center
Dominick Giudice - 52 snaps
Guards/tackles
Tristan Wilson - 52 snaps
Curtis Peagler - 52 snaps
Luke Work - 52 snaps
Cayden Green - 52 snaps
Tight ends
Jordon Harris - 36 snaps
Brett Norfleet - 28 snaps
Jude James - 4 snaps
Defense
Safeties
Trajen Greco - 76 snaps
Santana Banner - 64 snaps
Elijah Dotson - 64 snaps
Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 33 snaps
Cornerbacks
Sione Laulea - 58 snaps
Chris Graves Jr. - 57 snaps
Jahlil Florence - 39 snaps
Linebackers
Nicholas Rodriguez - 61 snaps
Robert Woodyard Jr. - 55 snaps
Dante McClellan - 21 snaps
Jeremiah Beasley - 17 snaps
Edge rushers
Daeden Hopkins - 54 snaps
Langden Kitchen - 51 snaps
Jaden Jones - 21 snaps
Demarcus Johnson - 14 snaps
Darris Smith - 13 snaps
Kamauryn Morgan - 1 snap
Defensive tackles
Jason Dowell - 36 snaps
Marquis Gracial - 33 snaps
Jalen Marshall - 30 snaps
Sterling Webb - 27 snaps
Donta Simpson - 20 snaps
Mark Hensley - 2 snaps
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn