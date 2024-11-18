Mizzou Football Snap Counts at South Carolina, Season Tracker
The Missouri Tigers some of their best football of the 2024 season in the second half against South Carolina. Ultimately, the 24 points in the final two quarters was not enough to come out on top.
Here's the full snap counts for Missouri in its third loss of the season, followed by a full season tracker, retrived from Pro Football Focus.
Missouri Snap Counts at South Carolina
Offense
RT Armand Membou, 70, 100%
C Drake Heismeyer, 70, 100%
QB Brady Cook, 70, 100%
LT Marcus Bryant, 70, 100%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 70, 100%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 67, 96%
LG Cayden Green, 63, 90%
WR Luther Burden III, 57, 81%
TE Jordon Harris, 47, 67%
HB Jamal Roberts, 43, 61%
WR Marquis Johnson, 40, 57%
TE Brett Norfleet, 28, 40%
WR Mekhi Miller, 26, 37%
HB Marcus Carroll, 15, 21%
LG Mitchell Walters, 12, 17%
HB Nate Noel, 8, 11%
WR Daniel Blood, 5, 7%
HB Tavorus Jones, 4, 6%
WR Joshua Manning, 3, 4%
LT Tristan Wilson, 1, 1%
TE Tyler Stephens, 1, 1%
• Redshirt freshman Jamal Roberts played noticably more than Marcus Carroll for the second week i na row.
Defense
CB Dreydon Norwood, 68, 100%
DB Daylan Carnell, 67, 99%
FS Joseph Charleston, 67, 99%
DE Johnny Walker Jr., 59, 87%
LB Corey Flagg, 56, 81%
DB Nicholas Deloach Jr., 51, 74%
LB Triston Newson, 50, 72%
DE Zion Young, 45, 65%
DL Kristian Williams, 44, 64%
DL Chris McClellan, 43, 62%
DB Marvin Burks Jr., 33, 48%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 28, 41%
DB Caleb Flagg, 27, 39%
DT Sterling Webb, 26, 38%
LB Chuck Hicks, 18, 26%
DE Eddie Kelly Jr., 13, 19%
DB Sidney Williams, 11, 16%
DL Jahkai Lang, 10, 14%
DL Jalen Marshall, 9, 13%
NT Marquis Gracial, 9, 13%
DB Tre'Vez Johnson, 9, 13%
DL Jaylen Brown, 6, 9%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 5, 7%
DE Williams Nwaneri, 5, 7%
• Nicholas Deloach Jr. continues to hold a more prominent role than Clemosn transfer Toriano Pride Jr.
Season Snap Counts for Missouri
Offense
LT Marcus Bryant, 685, 100%
RT Armand Membou, 677, 99%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 600, 88%
LG Cayden Green, 594, 87%
C Connor Tollison, 582, 85%
QB Brady Cook, 523, 76%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 521, 76%
WR Luther Burden III, 454, 66%
WR Mookie Cooper, 328, 48%
TE Brett Norfleet, 306, 45%
WR Mekhi Miller, 287, 42%
HB Nate Noel, 286, 42%
WR Joshua Manning, 280, 41%
TE Jordon Harris, 274, 40%
G Mitchell Walters, 256, 38%
HB Marcus Carroll, 218, 32%
QB Drew Pyne, 217, 32%
WR Marquis Johnson, 190, 28%
HB Jamal Roberts, 173, 25%
C Drake Heismeyer, 153, 22%
TE Tyler Stephens, 125, 18%
WR Daniel Blood, 114, 17%
T Jayven Richardson, 57, 8%
G Logan Reichert, 56, 8%
G Tristan Wilson, 49, 7%
HB Kewan Lacy, 42, 6%
G Curtis Peagler, 26, 4%
HB Tavorus Jones, 24, 3%
TE Jude James, 21, 3%
WR James Madison II, 13, 2%
WR Courtney Crutchfield, 10, 1%
WR Logan Muckey, 8, 1%
C Talan Chandler, 7, 1%
TE Whit Hafer, 3, 0%
QB JR Blood, 2, 0%