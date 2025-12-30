Mizzou Freshman Kicker Robert Meyer to Enter Transfer Portal

Missouri true freshman kicker Robert Meyer plans to enter the transfer portal, he announced in a post Monday night on Instagram.

Meyer was thrust into action in his first season after starting kicker Blake Craig suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 of the season. It was a bumpy road for the California native. He missed at least one field goal or extra point in four of his 10 starts.



After his field-goal attempt was blocked in the first half of Week 13 against Oklahoma, he was benched for walk-on Oliver Robbins.

After Meyer was shaky in practice kicking from long distance, Missouri favored Robbins on kicks longer than 35 yards. The uncertainty in the kicking game hamstrung Missouri's offense all season, leading to the Tigers attempting just 21 field goals on the season, compared to 34 in 2024.

Overall, Meyer made 10 of his 14 field goal attempts and 36 of his 38 extra-point attempts. Two of his misses came in the 30-39-yard range.

Meyer was rated as a five-star prospect out of high school by Chris Sailer Kicking and was ranked as the No. 13 kicker in the class by the organization.



He's now the fifth member of Missouri's 2025 signing class to announce plans to enter the transfer portal.

At kicker, Missouri is expected to have Craig return from injury for the 2026 season. At the time that Meyer announced his plans to enter the portal, Robbins and walk-on Ryder Goodwin are still on the roster. Robbins handled the kickoff duties for the team once Craig went down with injury.

Meyer is the first Missouri player to announce plans to enter the portal since the Tigers ended their season with a loss to No. 19 Virginia in the Gator Bowl on Saturday. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke after the loss about his expectation for more players to enter the portal.

"There's going to be guys transferring," Drinkwitz said after the game. "There's guys that already told us that they were going to transfer, but they wanted to play tonight, and we really appreciate those guys finishing. And then once we have a kind of a final feel of where that is, and then we'll go attack the portal and build a new team. And that's that's college football now. I mean, every team's looking to rebuild their roster, post-bowl games, post coaching changes, whatever, and that's what we'll do."

