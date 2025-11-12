Mizzou Freshman WR Looks Back on First Season: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri Tigers freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode looks back on his first season with the Tigers and where's grown the most since arriving on campus.
Freshman Donovan Olugbode has gifted the Missouri Tigers instant production and the wide receiver position out of IMG Academy. Over recent weeks, Olugbode has slowly inched up the depth chart and earned more and more looks from Missouri's quarterback.
That culminated during the Tigers' most recent loss, a 38-17 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. Though the Missouri offense struggled, Olugbode managed to reel in three catches for 74 yards, all of which were impressive in their own right.
It's become very clear that, early on, Olugbode has the chance to be an elite jump-ball wide receiver, something he's worked on since arriving in Columbia.
"It's just been natural for, Olugbode said on Tuesday. "I work it every day after practice. Me and Kevin Coleman work [on] all types of catches after practice."
Another area of growth for Olugbode early in his career has simply been his feel for the game. Earning snaps early as a freshman has allowed him to understand further what he could be facing on the opposite side of the ball.
"Probably level of the game I'm starting to understand," Olugbode said. "Understand the defense coverages, how certain things go together in certain plays. You got to run around to get somebody else open, or they got to get run around to get you open. Just intelligence in the game."
Olugbode is up to 20 receptions, 287 receiving yards and a touchdown early into his Missouri career.
Here's the morning buzz for Wednesday, Nov. 12.
Tuesday's Mizzou Results
- Women's basketball improved to 3-0 in the Kellie Harper era following a 97-75 victory over Arkansas State. - Stats
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
- Men's basketball faces its first challenge of the season against the 2-0 Minnesota Golden Gophers. - Watch, Stats
Did you notice?
- It's looking like the Missouri Tigers will bring in a top signing class on Wednesday after gaining the commitments of Jason Crowe Jr., Toni Bryant and Aidan Chronister. All three are expected to sign with the Tigers.
- Former Missouri basketball sharpshooter Caleb Grill is finding his footing with the Windy City Bulls.
- Three-star 2027 linebacker Blake Betton is emerging as a primary target for the Tigers as their 2027 recruiting class heats up.
On This Date in Mizzou History
November 12, 2005: Playing his final home game, Brad Smith ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns to lead a 31-16 victory over Baylor. Smith set 69 different Mizzou, Big 12 and NCAA records during his collegiate career.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“We're shooting 100 percent: 60 percent from the field and 40 percent from the free-throw line.”- Norm Stewart
