Mizzou Gains Commitment of Former Florida State Punter/Kicker Brunno Reus

Missouri has signed kicker/punter Brunno Reus, a transfer from Florida State, per a report from MizzouToday. Reus will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Reus comes over from Florida State with John Papuchis, the Seminoles' special teams coordinator who is expected to take over the same role at Missouri. Papuchis recruited Reus to Florida State and coached him for one season.

Reus will likely be Missouri's starting punter in 2026, replacing Connor Weselman, who exhausted his eligibility. Weselman's average of 41.8 per punt in 2025 was the fewest in the SEC.

Reus was rated by Kohl's Kicking Camps as the No. 2 punter and No. 3 kicker in the class. He appeared in four games in his lone season for Florida State, making two extra-point attempts. He also took seven kickoffs, all of which resulted in touchbacks.

Reus graduated from the same high school as former Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II, Venice High School. Reus is also from the same city as current Missouri wide receiver Donovan Olugbode, Bradenton, Florida.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

