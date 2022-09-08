Eliah Drinkwitz: Kansas State Plays 'A Unique Style of Defense'

Drinkwitz discussed what the Kansas State defense brings to the table ahead of their Week 2 matchup.

Following a 52-24 blowout victory in Week 1 over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers are set to hit the road in Week 2 to take on an old Big 12 foe, the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Wildcats are considered by some to be dark horse Big 12 title contenders, with talent across the board to reach the Big 12 title game. While most of the focus will be on the offense, led by running back Deuce Vaughn, the Wildcats' defense won't make life easy for the Tigers on Saturday.

In their season opener against the South Dakota Coyotes, the Wildcats' defense only allowed 270 yards of total offense while pitching a shutout. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz is aware of how good they are defensively and the challenge it brings forth for the Tigers.

"It's a very physical football team, a very tough football team," Drinkwitz said. "It's led in my opinion by the defense coach (Joe) Klanderman, who has done a nice job in his two years there. They play a unique style of defense with their own twist to it.

"Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a tremendous talent that can rush, fit 一plays extremely hard. No reason to not think that he is an NFL first-round type of talent at the defensive end position."

Against the Coyotes in Week 1, Anudike-Uzomah recorded three tackles, including one sack, and forced a fumble. However, he wasn't the only standout member of the Wildcats' defensive line.

"Their nose (guard) Eli Huggins 一with a name like Eli he's got to be a hell of a player," Drinkwitz said. But (he's) a very good nose (guard)."

"He's the kind of guy that makes it go because of their three-down system. He's able to create push, chase the football, rush the passer, (and) he really does all things well."

Last season the Wildcats held opponents to 21 points per game, which ranked them 23rd out of 130 FBS teams. Their stout defense also allowed them to only give up 345.2 yards of total offense per game.

Against the Bulldogs in Week 1, the Tigers put up 52 points on 558 yards of total offense. If they can come close to replicating their success against a much more stout Kansas State defense, then the potential for an upset victory on the road will increase for Drinkwitz and the Tigers.

