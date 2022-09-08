Skip to main content
Tigers DB Martez Manuel: Defense Has to 'Fall Back on Training' When Facing Wildcats' RB Deuce Vaughn

Manuel discussed the approach to facing a running back of Vaughn's caliber.

© Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The first road game of the season for the Missouri Tigers comes in Week 2 against the Kansas State Wildcats, as they hit the road to take on their former Big 12 foes. 

Last season a major in the side of the Tigers was their defense, as they allowed 33.8 points and 434.6 yards of total offense per game to opponents. In their season opener against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs the Tigers' defense held them to 24 points and 344 yards of total offense, only allowing eight total rushing yards.

Their matchup against the Wildcats will be a lot tougher, however, as Kansas State features one of the best running backs in college football in Deuce Vaughn. In the Wildcats' season opener against the South Dakota Coyotes, Vaughn rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. 

If the Tigers want to pull the road upset win over the Wildcats, stopping Vaughn will go a long way in helping the cause. Of course, doing so is easier said than done, but defensive back Martez Manuel is ready for the challenge. 

"You just gotta fall back on your training," Manuel said. "Going against a running back like that, you're not gonna have awakened abilities that you've never had."

Manuel and fellow defensive back Jalani Williams spent extra time after practice on Tuesday doing tackling drills on a smaller dummy to simulate what it will be like to tackle Vaughn in the game. 

If the Tigers want to pull off an upset and notch a marquee win for coach Eliah Drinkwitz, stopping Vaughn is the biggest task to accomplish against the Wildcats. Otherwise, this could be a long game for the Tigers defensively, one that doesn't end well. 

By Connor Zimmerlee
