Mizzou Lands Transfer Portal Commitment of Miami LB Bobby Washington Jr.

The Missouri Tigers added another linebacker in the transfer portal on Saturday afternoon, picking up Bobby Washington Jr. from Miami. Washington is the third defensive player the Tigers have added from the Miami Hurricanes, joining defensive end Malik Bryant and defensive tackle Donta Simpson Jr.



Washington will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Washington appeared in 11 games in 2024 in a stacked Miami defense, recording three total tackles. He did not make any appearances in 2025. Most of his career with the Hurricanes has been spent on special teams.



His most productive season was in 2023 as a true freshman, recording four tackles, half a tackle for loss and half a sack. He only appeared in four games, not losing his redshirt.



Washington is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2023 out of Miami. He was the No. 433 player in that class, along with No. 37 at his position and No. 80 in the state of Florida. Washington was recruited by linebackers coach Derek Nicholson to Miami, so there will be familiarity between the two.



Nicholson also coached Washington for two seasons.



Washington held offers from Auburn, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Oklahoma out of high school, along with the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker recorded 52 tackles and eight sacks in his final high school football season for Miami Palmetto.

The Tigers have now made two additions at the linebacker spot, including Washington. The other is former Auburn linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr., a very productive player for multiple years in the SEC. Woodyard and returning junior Nicholas Rodriguez will likely be the two main contributors at the position, with the rest of the depth needing to be sorted out.



Nicholson will have sophomore Dante McClellan, redshirt junior Jeremiah Beasley, redshirt sophomore Brian Huff and a pair of freshmen in JJ Bush and Keenan Harris to fill out the rest of the depth chart. That's a solid mix of talent and experience at a position that lost a lot this offseason.

Missouri has undergone some major defensive personnel changes this offseason, including a complete revamp of the secondary through the transfer portal. The Tigers have also added three defensive ends in the transfer portal, one of whom was a teammate of Washington.



Corey Batoon is going to have a very different-looking defense for his third season in Columbia, but he won't be lacking talent.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: