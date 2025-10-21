Mizzou LB Josiah Trotter Details Area He's Improved the Most this Season
On the final play of Missouri's win over Auburn in Week 8, linebacker Josiah Trotter decided the best course of action to get to the quarterback was hurdling Auburn running back Jeremiah Cobb to get into the backfield.
"I was just like eff it, I'm gonna do it," Trotter said of the play.
Trotter's display of athleticism there is fairly indicative of the season he's had for Missouri so far, along with the performance he put on against Auburn. Trotter finished the game with a team-leading eight tackles, along with a sack earlier in the game.
The addition of Trotter from West Virginia in the transfer portal was a big one that already seems to be paying off for Eli Drinkwitz on the Tigers. He's been, undoubtedly, one of Missouri's best defensive players this season.
"He's a big, physical player who has been awesome," Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "Another guy who [we are] very pleased that he's on our team."
The vertical ability he showed at the very end of the game to get after Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold, along with his sack on Arnold in the second quarter, are signs of improvement for Trotter as a pass rusher.
Getting after the quarterback was an area where he appeared to be more timid at the start of the season with the Tigers, but he has evolved with linebacker coach Derek Nicholson as the season has progressed.
"I think Trot's getting better and better at his blitz path," Drinkwitz said. "There was the one in Kansas where he could have been a free hitter and he slowed up, and I think D-Nic's been really continuing to work with him on his blitz path and running through people."
"Just being able to see it in person, it's just fun, especially from a free safety point of view, watching those guys just fly to the ball, get over blocks, and just be viable when they get to the point of attack," safety Marvin Burks Jr. said.
Blitzing was a clear area that both Trotter and the coaching staff felt that he needed to improve in, especially after the first two weeks of the season.
Improving in that department came from week-by-week reps in practice to ensure he'd be a better blitzer, among other things. That paid off after recording his first sack of the season in Week 8.
"Continue to take each week to try and get better in all aspects of my game, whether it's my blitz paths or whatever the case may be," Trotter said. "
In general, Trotter has shown growth since arriving in Columbia. He leads the Tigers in tackles, but the impact he has on the defense goes far beyond that. He's improving in all areas of his game to become more than just a tackle machine.
"I feel like I've been able to go in all areas [of] my game," Trotter said. "Just continuing to grow as a run defender, pass coverage guy, pass rush. Just trying to be the best mind I could possibly be."
Trotter was a hot commodity in the transfer portal. What he brought to the table was very clear, but part of the appeal for Missouri to the talented linebacker was having a coaching staff that could develop all areas of his game.
The semi-recent addition of Nicholson to the Missouri coaching staff certainly helped in that. He has a track record for good player development, but Trotter was also joining a linebacker-friendly defensive scheme that defensive coordinator Corey Batoon has instilled.
"When I was in the portal, not only just a programs I fe;t like I could win an SEC championship and go to the playoffs and ultimately win a national championship [with], but also a position coach where I knew he was going to elevate my game to help me get better for the next level, and a defensive scheme where I could feel like I could show all my attributes, talents and abilities," Trotter said.
Trotter and the Missouri defense will take the field again at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to face the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee.