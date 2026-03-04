Mizzou LB Khalil Jacobs Garnering NFL Interest, Going on Visits

Missouri linebacker Khalil Jacobs is garnering legitimate interest from multiple NFL teams, despite not being invited to the 2026 NFL Combine. Per Ryan Fowler and Jacobs' agent Vic Enwere, the New York Jets will use one of their 30 visits on Jacobs.

The New York Jets are expected to host Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs for a 30 visit, per his agent @VicEnwere1.



Despite not receiving a Combine invite, Jacobs has continued to generate strong interest around the league and teams view him as a hybrid piece with significant upside.… pic.twitter.com/99QUfniVEG — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2026

Per Fowler, Jacobs is also expected to have meetings with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants.

Jacobs spent two seasons with the Tigers, most recently recording 47 tackles and three sacks as a senior. As a junior, he recorded only 14 tackles and two sacks before his season was cut short due to injury.



The former South Alabama Jaguar played the hybrid linebacker role that NFL teams likely view him as for the Missouri Tigers. He's known for his athleticism and ability to get into the backfield and get to the quarterback. This will be a welcome skill set to NFL teams, whether he's drafted or not.



With the Jaguars, he recorded 56 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles in 2023, which will go down as the most productive season of his college career. He recorded only four tackles in 2022.

The Missouri Tigers had six players sent to the 2026 NFL Combine, including linebacker Josiah Trotter, defensive end Zion Young, defensive tackle Chris McClellan, cornerback Toriano Pride Jr., offensive tackle Keagen Trost and wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: