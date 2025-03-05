Mizzou LB Triston Newson Explains Decision to Return to Tigers for Final Year
For Triston Newson, returning to the Missouri Tigers for 2025 was an "easy decision to make."
The linebacker surprisingly earned an additional year of eligibility, following the NCAA's ruling allowing former junior college players to utilize an additional year of eligibility at a four-year school. Newson spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Northeast Mississippi Community College before transferring to Missouri.
Last year for Missouri, Newson recorded 71 tackles (the second most on the team), a pass deflection and a forced fumble. He's one of just three defensive players to have started in a game for Missouri in each of the past two seasons to be returning to the Tigers.
Newson and head coach Eli Drinkwitz initially had conversations regarding whether or not Newson would utilize that year of elligibility ahead of Missouri's matchup with Iowa in the Music City Bowl. The NCAA made the ruling on Dec. 23, seven days before the bowl game.
"It wasn't something though (that was) like the main thing on my mind. I wanted to make the main thing the main thing, which was Iowa," Newson said in a press conference Wednesday.
After Missouri's victory, Newson had more discussions with his family and the coaching staff, and deciding a final year to prove himself would be what was best for him.
"For me, I just wanted to take a chance and invest in myself, another year with the coaches here," Newson said. "I feel like I created a great bond with my coaches and teammates."
For Drinkwitz, the benefit of having a veteran leader return was obvious. Especially in a year where all five of the team's captains would be departing.
"He thought it was a great decision for me to come back here to help out on the team," Newson said of his conversations with Drinkwitz.
Newson's confidence in the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Corey Batoon was a significant reason in his decision to invest in himself and the potential growth he could make in one last season.
"He's come in with a big smile on his face like he always does," Batoon said Wednesday in a press conference. "The next year, what an awesome gift for him. I'm excited to see what he does, he'll make the most of it."
Returning for a final season has been a decision that has paid off for multiple Missouri players in recent years. Most notably with Darius Robinson, who opted to return for 2023, a season in which he nearly doubled his previous career sack totals and be named First-team All-SEC. The year of growth led to Robinson being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
For Newson, he says he's looking to refine his game by becoming more consistent with his pad level, communication with his teammates, footwork and getting off blocks.
He'll have a new position coach to aid him in that process, with former Miami staffer Derek Nicholson replacing DJ Smith at linebackers coach. Smith accepted the defensive coordinator position at his alma matter of Appalachian State after three seasons with Missouri.
Newson had spent time this offseason talking with Drinkwitz about what to expect in Nicholson. The opportunity to have a new set of eyes on his tape and hear a new voice was an exciting one for Newson.
"I didn't really have no idea (what to expect in Nicholson), but I knew the scheme here. So I felt like the coaching wouldn't matter, but it would be a good opportunity to play under another coach and learn different schemes, learn different techniques from a different coach."
Through four practices, working with Nicholson has been a positive experience for Newson.
"Great guy, love him," Newson said of Nicholson. "Keeps high energy. I feel like we get better with him every day."
Forging that connection and daily improvement, with not just Nicholson, but with the whole team, is the focus for Newson. He'll have time to focus on both of those in Missouri's spring practice sessions, which will conclude on Thursday, March 20.