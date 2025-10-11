Mizzou Left Tackle Cayden Green to Play Against Alabama, Per Report
Missouri Tigers left tackle Cayden Green will start on Saturday against the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Green's been out since Missouri's win over South Carolina on Sept. 20.
At Tuesday's media availability with head coach Eli Drinkwitz, it was made clear that Green would be listed as questionable on the SEC injury report that came out on Wednesday. He remained questionable through Friday, with the hopes that he'd be ready to go with a good week of practice.
He did get some rehab reps yesterday," Drinkwitz told the media. "Really, the challenge will be to see where he is today and see how that progresses."
Green was initially Missouri's starting left guard for all of the 2024-25 season and most of fall camp. He moved to left tackle at the end of fall camp in a surprising shake-up on the offensive line. Despite the change, Green is still an integral part of Missouri's offensive line.
"He's really well respected on this team," quarterback Beau Pribula said of Green. "One thing that I noticed when I first got here was how much everybody respects him. Not being able to go tonight, and still being there and showing his leadership, it's a lot for us. It helps us a lot. I know he'll continue to be a really good leader."
Green earned plenty of pre-season recognition and is arguably the most important player on Missouri's offensive line. He was named an AP pre-season All-American, among other things, before the 2025-26 season started.