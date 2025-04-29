Mizzou Linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. Invited to 2 NFL Rookie Mini Camps
Missouri linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. has been invited to the rookie mini camps of the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs, a source told MissouriOnSI.
Flagg went undrafted in the NFL draft, and is yet to sign with a team. He did have a private workout in March with the Denver Broncos following Missouri's Pro Day, according to Chris Tommasson.
Flagg started the past season for Missouri after transferring over from Miami. The versatile linebacker recorded 81 tackles, a sack and a interception in 2024. He also recorded five quarterback pressures on the year, according to Pro Football Focus.
The 6-foot, 230-pound defender played four years at Miami before transferring to the Tigers. In his time with the Hurricanes, Flagg notched 23 starts, registering 179 total tackles, including 24.5 for a loss, a forced fumble and a interception.
"(Flagg) has a very good understanding," defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said before the start of the season. "He's played under a lot of different systems and now I think where the game is starting to slow down for him a little bit and now its starting to make sense to him a little bit and now you're start to see the athleticism show up."
Flagg offers versatility with his athleticism, being able to defend the pass while also having the strength to be an efficient tackler. He ran a 4.68 second 40-yard dash and a 4.41 short shuttle at Missouri's Pro Day. Below are his full unofficial measurements from the school's Pro Day.
Height: 5-10 3/8
Weight: 238
Hand: 9 6/8
Arm: 32
Wingspan: 78
Bench Press: 22
Vertical Jump: 34
Broad Jump: 9.07
40-Yard Dash: 4.68
Short Shuttle: 4.41
L Drill: 7.45
Flagg is one of three Missouri players to be invited to a NFL rookie mini camp. Offensive lineman Cam'Ron Johnson is set to work out for the Cleveland Browns, and long snapper Trey Flint for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Five Missouri players have signed undrafted free agents contracts thus far. To follow along with those signings, follow this TRACKER.