Live Blog as Mizzou and Illinois Fight For Braggin' Rights

ST. LOUIS — Missouri is looking to earn what would be by far its most impressive win of non-conference play Monday night by facing off against No. 20 Illinois.

Missouri has lost three of the last four matchups in the series, including each of the last two. Last year's came down to a jump shot from Illinois with 28 seconds remaining to seal the victory for the Fighting Illini.

As it has been for much of non-conference play, Missouri will be shorthanded, with three players expected to miss the game with injury.

But earning a win would be crucial for Missouri, who only has gained one win over a high-major opponent this non-conference season, taking a blowout victory over Minnesota. Missouri has only played one game against a ranked opponent, losing 80-60 to then-No. 21 Kansas.

Live Updates

6:40 - Missouri 18, Illinois 27

Illinois is the first team Missouri has gone against that matches the Tigers' height, and it's showing. Offensively, Missouri is trying to play physically in the paint, but it's not working too well. The Tiger' preimeter shooting continues to be subpar too. Defensively, Missouri continuing to let up a number of open looks. Illinois has gone on a 13-4 scoring run in less than five minutes.

Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic just limped to the locker room with trainers. Losing his offensive ability would be significant for the Fighting Illini.

Andrej Stojaković, @IlliniMBB's second leading scorer, slips on the court and limps off the floor. pic.twitter.com/Ca21leudvu — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 23, 2025

9:00 - Missouri 18, Illinois 21

Nicholas Randall checking in now for the Tigers. Big moment for the true freshman.

11:16 - Missouri 14, Illinois 14

Just two points in a little less than three minutes for both of these teams. So far, nine of Missouri's points have came on 3-point shots. Illinois' offense has been able to drive inside effectively though.

14:07 - Missouri 12, Illinois 12

Missouri gets two momentum-building plays in just under 15 seconds, with Jacob Crews lobbing up a 3-point shot that falls in as the shot clock expiries to tie the game, then an errant Illinois pass goes out of bounds.

Starting Lineups

Missouri Illinois Anthony Robinson II Andrej Stojakovic Annor Boateng Kylan Boswell Jacob Crews Keaton Wagler Mark Mitchell David Mirkovic Shawn Phillips Jr. Ivisic Tomislav

Pre Game

Illinois is much more represented in the crowd at the Enterprise Center. Noticeable part of Missouri's section has been infiltrated by Illinois fans.

Forward Jevon Porter will miss the game with a leg injury, per the team. Guard Jayden Stone and forward Trent Pierce will also miss the game, according to a report from Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

How to Watch

Who: Missouri (10-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 20 Illinois (8-3, 1-1 Big 10)

What: Missouri's final non-conference game of the season.

When: Monday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis

TV: FS1 (Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin, analyst: Casey Jacobsen)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Illiinois - 85, Missouri - 390

Series: Illinois leads 35-20, taking three of the last four.

Last Meeting: Missouri lost 80-77 after a back-and-forth second half that included four lead changes in the final five minutes. Kasparas Jakucionis landed a jump shot with 28 seconds remaining. Tony Perkins and Mark Mitchell led Missouri with 18 points each.

Last Time Out, Missouri: Over a week before Monday's matchup, the Tigers took a 82-60 win over Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 14. Missouri's three offensive leaders — Ant Robinson II, Mark Mitchell and Jacob Crews — all had impressive performances to cap off a two-game win-streak for the Tigers.

Last Time Out, Illinois: The Fighting Illini had their first Big 10 home game, hosting and losing to No. 23 Nebraska off of a last-second 3-point shot to give the Cornhuskers a 83-80 win.

Missouri Stat LeadersEmpty heading

Points: Mark Mitchell (18.2 on 59.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (6.1,)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.7 with 1.8 turnovers)

Illinois Stat LeadersEmpty heading

Points: Kylan Boswell (16.1 on 47.4 FG%)

Rebounds: David Mirkovic (8.8)

Assists: Kylan Boswell (3.5 with 1.3 turnovers)

