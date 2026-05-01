Mizzou Linebacker Khalil Jacobs Signs NFL Contract

Missouri linebacker Khalil Jacobs has earned his chance in the NFL, signing an undrafted free agent contract with the New England Patriots. He'll now team up with former Missouri tackle Marcus Bryant, who was selected with the No. 220 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jacobs didn't receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, but received interest from several teams, reportedly taking visits to the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants.

Jacobs spent the final two seasons of his career after spending three years at South Alabama. He transferred to the Tigers shortly after the program hired Corey Batoon, who was previously the coordinator at South Alabama, in the 2025 offseason.

For the Tigers, Jacobs was a rangy linebacker, being especially useful as a blitzer. His athleticism allows him to keep up with faster coverage matchups, and track down runners.



In 2025, he was a key member of Missouri's rotation. He recorded 47 total tackles, two pass deflections and three sacks.

Three of Missouri's four most prominent linebackers from the 2025 season — Jacobs, Triston Newson and Josiah Trotter — have now all landed with NFL teams. Nicholas Rodriguez was not yet eligible for the draft.

His 2024 season was cut short after he suffered an arm injury in Week 6 of the season.

In his final year at South Alabama, 2023, Jacobs had the most productive year of his career, recording 56 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

The contract will give Jacobs the opportunity to earn himself a chance on the team's active roster, or practice squad, with training camp practices and preseason games as a key opportunities.

Jacobs signing follows a draft where six Missouri players were selected, including four of his defensive teammates. Four Tigers were selected on Day 2, including Zion Young, Josiah Trotter, Chris McClellan and Keagen Trost. On Day 3, Kevin Coleman Jr. and Toriano Pride Jr. both heard their names called.

As for Tigers to join NFL teams after the draft — be it contracts or rookie minicamp invites — Jacobs follows suit of Stephen Hall, Daylan Carnell, Sterling Webb, Connor Tollison, Drey Norwood and Triston Newson. Find out where each of them landed here.

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