Mizzou's Luther Burden Describes Why He Chose No. 87 with Chicago Bears
Luther Burden III has worn the No. 3 on his jersey since high school because of his name.
However, with the Chicago Bears, the former Missouri Tigers wide receiver had to change that. He's set to wear the No. 87 on his jersey for his rookie season, the Bears announced Thursday. The number choice drew some reactions to fans who thought the No. 3 fit him much better.
Burden agrees.
"All the good numbers are gone," Burden said with a laugh in a press conference Friday.
The No. 3 is unavailable for any Bears player, as the franchise retired it in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Bronco Nagurski. The closest available jersey number to No. 3 would be No. 42.
The Bears, one of the NFL's oldest and most historic franchises, have retired 14 numbers — the most of any team in the NFL.
Burden will look to create his own legacy with Chicago after the team selected him with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team began rookie minicamp practices Friday. Burden is one of five total wide receivers participating in the minicamp.
The set of three practice are contactless, but provide rookies the opportunity to become better acquainted with the team's facilities and their teammates.
"Just learning the playbook, finding my role on the team and being around my teammates," Burden said of his goals for the week.
The number Burden probably cares a lot more about though is the fact that he was selected in Round 2 instead of Round 1. He felt that was a major mistake by NFL teams.
"That's staying with me forever," Burden said of his first-round snub. "“Everyone who passed up on me gotta pay.”