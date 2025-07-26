This Caleb Williams Prop is a Must-Bet for 2025 NFL Season
As we approach the 2025 NFL season, it's time to go searching through the endless list of bets we can place on the upcoming campaign and find a few that we love.
It's no secret I'm not a big believer in the Chicago Bears this season, but that doesn't mean I can't find a bet that I think holds value. I'm surprising myself by saying this, but numbers are numbers, and I think betting on Caleb Williams to go over his passing yards total this season is a bit of a no-brainer.
2025 Caleb Williams Passing Yards Total
- OVER 3,525.5 passing yards (-115)
- UNDER 3,535.5 passing yards (-115)
It’s hard to imagine Williams not improving from his rookie season numbers when he threw for 3,541.5 yards. It was his rookie season and he was playing under an incompetent coach in Matt Eberflus. The result was an often ugly offense that had no timing and a porous offensive line.
Now, he has a much more competent head coach in Ben Johnson and a revamped offensive line, which should do wonders for his development. The former Lions offensive coordinator was behind one of the best and most explosive offenses in the NFL the past two seasons, and now he gets plenty of weapons at his disposal with a young and talented quarterback he can mold.
Even if Williams matches his passing yards total from last year, this bet will still cash. If he improves on his 2024 numbers, this bet will be an easy winner.
The Bears are still the only NFL franchise without a 4,000-yard passer in their history, and the jury is still out on whether this year will be the end of that streak, but if Williams can come close to that number, this will prove to be a sweat-free wager.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!