Mizzou Makes Final Schools List for Local 4-Star Recruit
The Missouri Tigers were one of eight schools listed in four-star 2026 safety Keenan Harris's final list of schools. Harris announced this on the afternoon of Feb. 8 on X.
Harris is one of the most sought-after prospects the Tigers seem to be pursuing. He's ranked No. 315 according to 247sports Composite Rankings and No. 24 for his position. The Saint Louis native finds himself as the fifth-best player in the state of Missouri.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has made it a clear point to emphasize in-state recruiting during his tenure with the Tigers and that same methodology applies to Harris. He's one of the best players in the state with many high-level suitors in pursuit of him.
The only players ranked higher in Missouri for the class of 2026 are five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis, four-star running back DeZephen Walker and four-star edge Ronelle Johnson. Missouri is attempting to land all of them, with Harris and Cantwell the only two to include the Tigers in a list of final scores so far.
Also included on the list of final schools are Kansas State, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Minnesota and Nebraska. The Cornhuskers, according to On3, currently have the highest percent chance to land Harris, with the Arkansas Razorbacks and Tigers right behind them.
There are no doubts that Cantwell, a consensus top-five prospect in the 2026 class, is at the top of the recruiting board for Missouri. Outside of defensive line commit Anthony Kennedy, four-star offensive tackle Sam Greer, four-star running back Terry Hodges and four-star safety Cortez Redding are the next on the list, according to 247Sports.