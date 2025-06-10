Recent Commit Changes Mizzou TE Recruiting for 2026 Class: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down what's happening with Eli Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Derham Cato when it comes to recruiting the tight end position.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The recent commitment of three-star tight end Isaac Jensen from Omaha, Nebraska, will create a ripple effect in the class of 2026 for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers. Jensen was one of four recruits at the tight end spot that either visited or was expected to take an official visit, which now seems likely to change.
Four-star tight end Evan Jacobson from Waukee, Iowa, took an official visit to Missouri from May 30 to June 1. It doesn't seem likely that he will commit now despite his official visit, with interest from Notre Dame and Iowa State ramping up. That being said, he still thoroughly enjoyed his time at Missouri.
READ: 4-Star TE Target 'Blown Away' After Official Visit to Mizzou
The next two are three-stars Kevin Sullivan and PJ MacFarlane. Sullivan is a three-star from Kansas City and MacFarlane from Middletown, Ohio. MacFarlane is certainly off the board now after committing to Indiana hours before Jensen made his decision, leaving Sullivan as the lone man up in the air.
Right now, it looks like Sullivan will ride out his official visit. If not, they do have a security blanket with Jensen. Sullivan is close to Columbia and was quick to get a visit scheduled after receiving an offer, so a good visit between the two could end in fireworks.
Tight ends on official visits
- 4-Star TE Evan Jacobson: May 30th through June 1st
- 3-Star TE PJ MacFarlane: June 20th through June 22nd
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan: June 20th through June 22nd
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
Check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and beyond. Also, check out our official visitors tracker to see who is in Columbia throughout the summer.