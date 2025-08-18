Mizzou Offensive Lineman Cayden Green Named AP Preseason All-American
Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green has been named a second-team AP All-American. This is his first year receiving the honor and he was the only Tiger named to any of the teams.
This is Green's second year with the team as he enters his junior season, racking up plenty of preseason attention to go along with it. Green is expected to play either left tackle or left guard for Missouri this season.
Green was also recently named a captain for the Missouri offense, alongside senior center Connor Tollison, junior quarterback Sam Horn and senior quarterback Beau Pribula.
The Lee Summit, Missouri, native started his career with the Oklahoma Sooners, ranked as a four-star recruit out of high school. He transferred to Missouri at the end of his freshman season.
Second team offense
Quarterback — Garrett Nussmeier, fifth year, LSU.
Running backs — Makhi Hughes, fourth year, Oregon; Isaac Brown, second year, Louisville.
Tackles — Francis Mauigoa, third year, Miami; Blake Miller, fourth year, Clemson.
Guards — Cayden Green, third year, Missouri; Keylan Rutledge, fourth year, Georgia Tech.
Center — Parker Brailsford, fourth year, Alabama.
Tight end — Max Klare, fourth year, Ohio State.
Wide receivers — Antonio Williams, fourth year, Clemson; Elijah Sarratt, fourth year, Indiana; Cam Coleman, second year, Auburn.
All-purpose player — Kaytron Allen, fourth year, Penn State.
Kicker — Peyton Woodring, third year, Georgia.
Second team defense
Edge — T.J. Parker, third year, Clemson; Matayo Uiagalelei, third year, Oregon.
Tackles — Tim Keenan III, fifth year, Alabama; Christen Miller, fourth year, Georgia.
Linebackers — Taurean York, third year, Texas A&M; Harold Perkins Jr., fourth year, LSU; Aiden Fisher, fourth year, Indiana.
Cornerbacks — Chandler Rivers, fourth year, Duke; D’Angelo Ponds, third year, Indiana.
Safeties — Koi Perich, second year, Minnesota; KJ Bolden, second year, Georgia.
Defensive back — Jalon Kilgore, third year, South Carolina.
Punter — Ryan Eckley, fourth year, Michigan State.