Mizzou OL Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl
Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou will look to solidify himself as one of the top offensive line prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, accepting an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl Tuesday morning.
Starting in 29 games over three seasons, Membou was an anchor on the Missouri offensive line as a full-time starter each of the past two seasons. On 410 pass blocking snaps in 2024, Membou allowed just nine pressures, the lowest among any of Missouri's full-time starters on the offensive line.
In 2024, Pro Football Focus graded Membou as the 18th-best run blocker amongst all FBS offensive linemen. He was a key part of the success in the run game, especially in the second half of the 2024 season.
"A big point of emphasis for us is playing physical at the point of attack," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference last November. "And I think he's [Membou] handled his job really, really well. I think it's just for him to continue to mature and grow."
The Reese's Senior Bowl is held in Mobile, Ala. each year, allowing prospects to put their talent on display for scouts and general managers from all across the NFL. The Senior Bowl game is held on Saturday, Feb. 1st. But the most important opportunity for players is during the week of practices, held from Tuesday, Jan. 28 to Thursday, Jan. 30.
Membou is the first Missouri player to accept an invite to this year's Senior Bowl. Quarterback Brady Cook accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl, while defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
