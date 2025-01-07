Mizzou OL Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl

OFFICIAL! OL Armand Membou @armandmembou from @MizzouFootball is heading to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl!!! 👏👏👏 #MIZ #BestOfTheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/A0ynRJ1naH